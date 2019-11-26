‘Black Coffee & White Lines’ music video released

Trucking is a common theme in Jayne Denham’s music.

The Australian country singer’s latest music video, “Black Coffee & White Lines” is no exception. The video, which premiered this week, was shot in Alaska and features three truck drivers from the History Channel’s TV series “Ice Road Truckers.”

“Filming in Alaska with three of the Ice Road Truckers was totally beyond my wildest dreams,” Denham said in a news release. “It is everything I wanted to share about the reality of truckin’ and the love of it.”

The “Black Coffee & White Lines” video opens with Lisa Kelly, Carey Hall, and Maya Sieber-Pyskaty talking about their love for trucking.

“I love the feeling I get when I’m on the road,” Sieber-Pyskaty said in the video. “Every day brings a new adventure. I don’t feel alive until I’m behind the wheel.”

The lyrics for “Black Coffee & White Lines” echo that love for trucking.

Born with gypsy blood pumping through my veins

I’ve got a lot of friends who think this kind of life is insane

But I grew up a child of the wind

And every time I hear the freedom of the road call my again

It’s black coffee and white lines

Life’s all about what’s up ahead, not what you leave behind

Denham has never worked as a truck driver, but she said she grew up in Australia around family and friends who operated big rigs.

“I just love writing trucking songs to cheer on the truck drivers and an industry that we certainly can’t do without,” Denham told Land Line during a 2017 interview.

“I like to do my research. I want to make sure my lyrics are accurate. Truck drivers tell me the songs resonate.”

Denham has performed at numerous truck shows in recent years, including the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky., and the Great American Trucking Show in Dallas.