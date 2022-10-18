BIT Air Scale lets drivers, carriers monitor truck weight in real time

Blue Ink Tech has added BIT Air Scale to its BIT Full Service Platform.

BIT Air Scale gives drivers access to real-time weight information via a smartphone or tablet using the BIT app.

Two small, wireless sensors collect data and relay it to a tablet or smartphone. BIT Air Scale self-installs in less than 15 minutes, according to a news release.

“With time tighter than ever, BIT Air Scale frees drivers from the necessity of visiting an off-site scale to find out their weight,” Mike Riegel, head of product development, said in the news release. “Anyone who hauls bulk, is paid by weight, or loads in locations without easy access to scales should be paying attention to this system.”

The system integrates into Blue Ink Tech’s web portal, allowing carriers to see how much weight each of their trucks is carrying at any given moment.

“If a driver gets overloaded and doesn’t find out until they hit a scale 30 or 40 miles away, it really puts them in a tight spot,” Riegel said in the news release. “They can either drive back to the shipper and correct the load, which could waste a whole day, or they can drive illegally. Either option ends up with the driver bearing the brunt of the problem, and the carrier potentially losing money.”

BIT Air Scale allows drivers to get accurate, real-time, weight at the point of loading. It lets drivers can monitor weight as the truck is being loaded.

“We wanted to make something as simple as possible on the customer’s side. All the complexity, all the math, happens in the app. For the customer, it’s as simple as install sensors, calibrate, done,” Riegel said in the news release.

Installation and calibration are easy, the company said. Sensors come mounted on U.S. DOT-approved tee fittings. The sensors install directly into the suspension airline and do not need additional wiring. Once the sensors are in place, a driver weighs their truck twice – once empty and once full – and enters the weights into the app. The system handles the rest.

Blue Ink Technology Inc., founded in 2016, is headquartered in Huntington, W.V. The company also makes electronic logging devices. LL

