BIT Air Scale lets drivers, carriers monitor truck weight in real time

October 18, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Blue Ink Tech has added BIT Air Scale to its BIT Full Service Platform.

BIT Air Scale gives drivers access to real-time weight information via a smartphone or tablet using the BIT app.

Two small, wireless sensors collect data and relay it to a tablet or smartphone. BIT Air Scale self-installs in less than 15 minutes, according to a news release.

“With time tighter than ever, BIT Air Scale frees drivers from the necessity of visiting an off-site scale to find out their weight,” Mike Riegel, head of product development, said in the news release. “Anyone who hauls bulk, is paid by weight, or loads in locations without easy access to scales should be paying attention to this system.”

BIT Air Scale tee fitting sensor
The BIT Air Scale tee fitting sensor connects to a smartphone or tablet app via Bluetooth technology. (Photo courtesy Blue Ink Technology Inc.)

The system integrates into Blue Ink Tech’s web portal, allowing carriers to see how much weight each of their trucks is carrying at any given moment.

“If a driver gets overloaded and doesn’t find out until they hit a scale 30 or 40 miles away, it really puts them in a tight spot,” Riegel said in the news release. “They can either drive back to the shipper and correct the load, which could waste a whole day, or they can drive illegally. Either option ends up with the driver bearing the brunt of the problem, and the carrier potentially losing money.”

BIT Air Scale allows drivers to get accurate, real-time, weight at the point of loading. It lets drivers can monitor weight as the truck is being loaded.

“We wanted to make something as simple as possible on the customer’s side. All the complexity, all the math, happens in the app. For the customer, it’s as simple as install sensors, calibrate, done,” Riegel said in the news release.

Installation and calibration are easy, the company said. Sensors come mounted on U.S. DOT-approved tee fittings. The sensors install directly into the suspension airline and do not need additional wiring. Once the sensors are in place, a driver weighs their truck twice – once empty and once full – and enters the weights into the app. The system handles the rest.

BIT Air Scale installation
BIT Air Scale sensors connect to the suspension airline. Installation is quick and easy. Then the driver weighs the truck twice, empty and full, and enters the weights into the app. (Photo courtesy Blue Ink Technology Inc.)

The system integrates into Blue Ink Tech’s web portal, which allows carriers allow see how much weight each of their trucks is carrying at any given moment. Carriers using Blue Ink Tech’s other systems will be able to see weight, location, tire pressure, and the driver’s available hours of service, all in one place.

Blue Ink Technology Inc., founded in 2016, is headquartered in Huntington, W.V. The company also makes electronic logging devices. LL

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.

Related News

Nikola founder and former CEO Trevor Milton

Business

Nikola founder guilty of fraud

A federal jury has found Nikola founder Trevor Milton guilty of fraud charges related to false claims about the company’s technology.

By Tyson Fisher | October 18

Great Dane

Business

Great Dane recalling trailers over brake pad issue

Great Dane Trailers is recalling more than 2,000 trailers due to brake pad issues. Check to see if the one you’re hauling is affected.

By Land Line Staff | October 17

Iron Maintenance sign at Sparks, Neb. Photo by Marty Ellis, OOIDA

Business

Iron Maintenance truck shop chain poised for growth

In just two years, the Iron Maintenance truck shop chain has blazed a trail of new locations, building on being a Knight-Swift affiliate.

By Chuck Robinson | October 17

Bison Transport trailer. Image by Marty Ellis for OOIDA

Business

Manitoba’s Bison Transport buys another Maine carrier

Manitoba-based Bison Transport is building its U.S. presence with the purchase of another carrier in Maine. Bison USA formed in January.

By Land Line Staff | October 14