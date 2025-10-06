Bird flu threat in Iowa

Cases of bird flu have been confirmed in Iowa.

According to a Wednesday, Oct. 1 declaration, bird flu is contagious and an economically devastating disease that threatens turkeys, chickens and other poultry in the state.

Bird flu could exhaust local resources and capacities unless its spread is stopped.

The emergency declaration temporarily suspends hours-of-service rules for commercial vehicle drivers hauling loads related to disaster response. That waiver applies to all highways in Iowa, excluding the interstate system.

Loads operating under the order must not exceed 90,000 pounds gross weight or the maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds by more than 12.5%.

All posted weight limits on roads and bridges must be followed.

Motor carriers with an out-of-service order are not eligible for this relief.

Any drivers who inform a motor carrier they need rest must be given at least 10 consecutive hours off duty.

Upon expiration of the order or upon a driver being relieved of all duty and responsibility, those who have at least 34 consecutive hours off duty will be permitted to start their on-duty status hours and 60/70-hour clock at zero.

@IADeptAg and the @USDAAphis have detected a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1 HPAI) in a commercial turkey flock in Calhoun County, Iowa. This is Iowa’s eighth detection of H5N1 HPAI within domestic birds in 2025.https://t.co/4Lk7A5Gggq pic.twitter.com/H7ycXsoM1n — Iowa Dept of Agriculture & Land Stewardship (@IADeptAg) October 2, 2025

An agricultural emergency also remains in effect in Iowa through Oct. 18.

This order allows vehicles transporting soybeans, corn, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer, manure and distillers grains to be overweight but not to exceed 90,000 pounds without a permit for the duration of the declaration.

Relief applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa, excluding the interstate system.

Vehicles operating under this declaration cannot exceed the maximum axle weight limit by more than 12.5% or the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds.

All loads must comply with posted limits on roads and bridges. LL

