Bird flu emergency declared in another Iowa county

Cases of bird flu continue to necessitate emergency response across the state of Iowa.

The most recent declaration was issued for Taylor County and will remain in effect through Dec. 10.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed a positive case of bird flu at a commercial egg layer site in the county, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Kim Reynolds.

As with previous disaster proclamations in Iowa enacted on Oct. 19 and Oct. 23, the one signed on Nov. 10 allows vehicles to move overweight loads up to 90,000 pounds on non-interstate highways without a permit if assisting in emergency relief efforts.

Motor carriers and commercial vehicle drivers responding to this bird flu emergency in the affected counties also are granted extended hours of service.

Per usual, this emergency order does not provide an exemption from any other portion of Iowa Code or Iowa Administrative Code not specifically identified.

The news release reiterated that the bird flu detection in Taylor County does not pose an immediate public health concern and that it remains safe to eat poultry products.

An ABC News report said 1.2 million chickens were slaughtered as a result of the confirmed cases in Taylor County.

Iowa remains the hardest-hit state in terms of bird flu cases, while millions of birds also have been killed in Nebraska, Colorado and Minnesota, ABC News said.

Harvest order extension

Iowa’s harvest proclamation has been extended for a second time due to persisting concerns over a timely harvest and the transportation of grain, fertilizer and manure.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, overweight loads of vehicles hauling corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer and manure will continue to be allowed through Dec. 11 on all Iowa highways, excluding the interstate system.

Iowa’s harvest proclamation was first issued in September and was extended for the first time on Oct. 11. LL

