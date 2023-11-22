Bird flu concerns linger in Iowa

A bird flu disaster proclamation for six counties in Iowa has been extended and will remain in effect through Dec. 17.

The concerns of bird flu in Iowa date back to late October when the first emergency was issued due to a confirmed positive case in a commercial flock in Pocahontas County. That particular order also covered Buena Vista County.

Since then, bird flu disaster proclamations have been issued for Clay and Hamilton counties on Nov. 3 as well as Kossuth County on Nov. 7 and Taylor County on Nov. 10.

All six of these Iowa counties have had positive cases of bird flu confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to the latest disaster emergency, the “contagious and economically devastating disease has threatened turkeys, chickens and other poultry” in the state.

Hours of service and certain weight requirements for commercial drivers hauling loads related to this disaster will continue to be suspended for the duration of it.

That suspension is contingent on the following guidelines:

A driver who informs a motor carrier he or she needs rest will be given at least 10 consecutive hours off duty before being required to return to service.

Upon request, a driver must be given at least 34 consecutive hours off after he or she has been on duty for more than 70 hours during any eight consecutive days.

Motor carriers with an effective out-of-service order may not take advantage of this relief.

Loads cannot exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds gross weight or the maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds.

Motor carries and drivers must comply with all posted weight limits on roads and bridges.

It is not required that a driver carry a copy of the declaration.

Iowa officials are again reminding the public that the bird flu detections do not present an immediate public health concern.

A confirmed detections map on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website says 934 flocks totaling nearly 64 million birds in 47 states had been affected by bird flu as of Monday, Nov. 20. LL

