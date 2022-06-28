Bipartisan bill would repeal federal excise tax on heavy trucks

A bipartisan bill would repeal a 12% federal excise tax on heavy trucks.

Earlier this month, Reps. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., and Chris Pappas, D-N.H., introduced the Modern, Clean and Safe Trucks Act of 2022.

The bill, HR8116, would amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to repeal the excise tax on heavy trucks and trailers, and for other purposes.

“The federal excise tax has outlived its original purpose by more than a century,” LaMalfa said in a news release. “Between Sacramento and Washington, truckers have dozens of regulations on emissions and safety to follow. However, at the same time, our tax code disincentivizes them from purchasing the most up-to-date trucks, with the federal excise tax adding as much as $30,000 by itself. With American producers and consumers shipping more than ever, we should drop the burdensome tax preventing our truck drivers from having the most modern, highest technology and safest equipment on the road.”

Pappas said the bill would benefit small-business owners and the environment.

“This is a time when we must do all we can to lower costs for small businesses and consumers, and cutting the federal excise tax on heavy trucks and trailers will help America’s Main Street economy grow, address supply chain challenges and shortages, and lower costs for essential items that families need like groceries and gas,” Pappas said. “Not only will cutting this tax help small businesses and ensure we can transport more goods across the country, but it will also facilitate the adoption of newer, safer, and greener trucks and reduce our dependency on foreign energy sources.”

As with previous versions of the bill, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association voiced concern about the bill not including an offset.

Without that information, OOIDA said it’s unclear how the bill would affect its members.

“While we would support any proposal that might provide financial relief to our members, it’s unlikely that an (federal excise tax) repeal would benefit small-business truckers,” said Bryce Mongeon, OOIDA’s director of legislative affairs. “We know our members typically purchase used trucks and hold on to them for a long time. A (federal excise tax) suspension would also create a significant shortfall in the Highway Trust Fund, and without a proposal to address this deficit, we are concerned a future offset would disproportionately burden small-business truckers.”

The bill was introduced to the House Ways and Means Committee on June 16. As of June 28, Pappas was the only co-sponsor. LL