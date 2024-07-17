Bill’s sponsor says lawmakers will ‘want to make sure that they’re part of the solution’

A new piece of legislation intended to address cargo theft and supply chain security will focus on cracking down on organized crime, according to the bill’s sponsor.

On June 25, Rep. David G. Valadao, R-Calif., introduced the Safeguarding our Supply Chains Act. The bipartisan bill “aims to improve coordination between the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI” with the hope of slowing the growing rate of cargo theft.

During a recent interview with Land Line Now, Valadao discussed some of the specifics of the bill, noting that the legislation will target organized crime operations that can cost the industry millions each year.

“Small-time theft is not a huge issue. I mean, it is, but it’s not as big of an issue as what we’re dealing with right now,” Valadao told Land Line Now. “It seems like it’s getting to a point where you’ve got a lot of organized crime behind it, and that’s something that we’re trying to focus on with this piece of legislation.”

Data from CargoNet – a New Jersey-based data- and information-sharing company that collaborates with carriers and law enforcement to combat cargo theft – backs up that claim. In its recently released 2024 Second Quarter Supply Chain Risk Trends Analysis, the company noted a rise in the number of strategic cargo theft incidents perpetrated by organized crews.

“Organized cargo theft rings in Southern California continue to be the most prolific threat, but theft by deception schemes are growing in popularity across the continental United States, particularly targeted pilferage schemes and non-delivery of whole shipments,” the company said in a statement. “We anticipate that these methods of cargo theft will continue to increase in popularity.”

To address that growing concern, the bill aims to establish a connection between federal agencies and local law enforcement to tackle cargo theft trough a two-pronged approach.

First, the legislation would establish the Supply Chain Crime Coordination Center in the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations to “collect and analyze data related to supply chain fraud and theft and to analyze regions and modes of transportation in the United States that are experiencing high volumes of organized crime.” Additionally, the bill would establish a Supply Chain and Theft Task Force led by HSI and the FBI.

“You know, obviously, if you’re a local law enforcement agency, you might not see a connection between something in Central Valley, California, being connected with something in Arkansas, for example,” Valadao said. “But you want to make sure that we have somewhere where those connections could be made and we could associate those crimes together and prosecute those to the full extent of the existing laws.”

Currently, representatives from both Illinois and Texas, as well as Florida and Minnesota, are co-sponsoring the bill.

“This is a very non-controversial piece of legislation. It’s very bipartisan,” Valadao said. “And the more they hear about it, obviously they sign on because it is a very simple bill. It’s something that most people are seeing in their districts, and they want to make sure that they’re part of the solution on this one.” LL