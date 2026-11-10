Billions for roads. Will truckers see results?

Truck drivers don’t need another promise. They need smoother roads, safer intersections and fewer hours wasted in traffic.

Voters across three states just approved billions for transportation projects. The real test is whether those dollars make a difference behind the wheel.

Charleston County, S.C., voters faced two transportation questions

Charleston County voters approved one measure to keep a half-cent transportation sales tax in place. The tax has funded infrastructure, transportation projects and greenbelts since 2004.

For truck drivers, the big question is how the county will pay for the roads and transportation projects that keep people and freight moving.

Voters renewed the tax for 25 years or until it collects $4.25 billion.

The second question also passed. It authorizes $300 million in bonds. Revenue from the sales tax will be used to repay the debt.

Roads are set to receive $2.7 billion.

The money will fund projects aimed at easing congestion and improving safety across the county. For truckers, that could mean fewer traffic headaches and safer routes through busy areas.

Transit will receive another $858 million. The remaining $690 million will go toward projects that do not involve pavement.

Georgia counties split on transportation taxes

Truck drivers depend on Georgia’s roads to keep freight moving. Voters in several counties decided whether to approve or renew sales taxes that help pay for transportation projects.

The choices varied by county. Some ballots focused only on transportation taxes. Others asked voters to use part of the tax revenue for transportation work.

But the issue hits home for anyone behind the wheel. Roads, streets and bridges need regular repairs to keep traffic and freight moving.

Voters in Fulton, Peach and Spalding counties approved transportation-only tax measures.

Fulton County’s tax is expected to raise $650 million over six years. The Spalding County tax is estimated to bring in $134 million over the same period. Peach County’s tax is projected to raise $35 million.

Voters in Hart, Henry, Lamar and Oconee counties rejected similar tax measures.

Voters in Dade and Douglas counties also rejected taxes that would have directed part of the revenue toward transportation.

Cobb County voters took a different route. They approved renewing the existing penny sales tax for another six years.

The renewal is expected to raise $355.5 million for transportation projects.

Visitors and people who work in Cobb County also pay the tax. The money helps fund major projects. Road resurfacing is included in the plans.

For truck drivers, pavement work matters. Fixing worn roads can help prevent rough rides and keep small pavement problems from turning into bigger headaches.

Virginia voters approve millions for roads and transit

Several Virginia counties put transportation projects before voters. Truck drivers have a stake in those decisions, too.

The proposals cover everything from road paving to transit and other transportation improvements.

Arlington County voters approved $69.7 million in bonds for capital projects.

The money will fund a mix of road, transit and pedestrian improvements.

Transit will receive the largest share, at $46.3 million. Another $15 million is set aside for road paving.

Loudoun County voters approved $280 million in bonds for transportation work.

The money will pay for road construction and improvements.

For truck drivers, that means more attention to the roads they use to move freight. New pavement and road improvements can help make trips safer and more reliable.

Spotsylvania County voters approved $67.6 million in bonds for transportation projects.

The money will go toward work designed to ease congestion and improve road safety throughout the county.

For drivers, the real test comes after the money is spent. Will these projects fix trouble spots, improve traffic flow and make local roads safer?

Truckers and other road users will be watching for results. LL

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