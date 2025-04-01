Bill would provide restroom access to truck drivers

Bipartisan legislation that would provide restroom access to truck drivers has been reintroduced in the House.

Reps. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, and Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., reintroduced the Trucker Bathroom Access Act on Monday, March 31. HR2514 would require shipper or receiver facilities that already have a restroom for employees or customers to make it available to truck drivers when they are picking up or delivering freight.

Reps. Brian Babin, R-Texas, and Hillary Scholten, D-Mich., also signed on as original co-sponsors.

The bill would:

Require retailers, warehouses and other businesses to give truckers access to bathroom facilities when they are picking up cargo or making deliveries

Not require businesses to construct new restrooms

Require the operators of ports and terminals to provide bathroom access to drayage drivers

The legislation is again supported by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.

“Over 70% of America’s freight is exclusively carried by trucks, yet every single day, men and women truck drivers are forced to ‘hold it’ because they aren’t allowed access to the restroom when picking up or delivering freight,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “OOIDA and our 150,000 members thank Reps. Nehls and Houlahan for showing tremendous leadership on this issue, and we look forward to working with them and our coalition partners to get this commonsense, bipartisan legislation signed into law.”

Nehls, who originally introduced the bill in 2022, is hopeful the legislation can reach the finish line in its third attempt. During a House subcommittee hearing last week, he said he also plans to file the bill as an amendment to the forthcoming highway bill.

“Truckers are this nation’s backbone,” Nehls said in a news release. “Our nation’s hardworking truckers keep our country moving and should have access to bathroom facilities while they are on the road – it’s common sense. I’m proud to join my colleague, Congresswoman Houlahan, in reintroducing legislation to ensure that truck drivers have access to the restroom at work.”

OOIDA and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters spoke in support of the Trucker Bathroom Access Act during last week’s hearing.

“The Trucker Bathroom Access Act, championed by Rep. Troy Nehls, is straightforward, bipartisan legislation that would provide truckers the dignity and respect they deserve,” OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh said.

The bill also is supported by the Women in Trucking Association and She Trucking.

“As a professional truck driver, I understand the daily challenges drivers face in accessing clean and safe restrooms,” said Sharae Moore, founder and CEO of She Trucking. “Time-sensitive loads, heavy traffic, unpredictable weather and limited truck parking often make it nearly impossible for drivers to find necessary restroom facilities when they need them. The Trucker Bathroom Access Act is a vital step toward ensuring that all truck drivers, especially women, have access to restrooms while on the road. She Trucking proudly supports this bill and the effort to improve working conditions for the men and women behind the wheel.” LL