Bill would provide axle variance to truckers hauling dry bulk goods

Truckers hauling dry bulk goods would be allowed a 10% axle variance under a new bill introduced in the Senate.

On Wednesday, June 18, Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., introduced the Vehicle Axle Redistribution Increases Allow New Capacities for Efficiency (VARIANCE) Act. Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., co-sponsored the bill.

S2108 would grant a 10% axle variance for commercial motor vehicles transporting dry bulk goods and increase the maximum weight on any tandem-axle trailer to 37,400 pounds. The maximum laden vehicle weight would remain 80,000 pounds.

“This is commonsense policymaking,” Ricketts said in a news release. “Allowing flexibility for truckers with naturally shifting goods will help improve efficiency and safety in Nebraska’s agriculture industry. American truckers want to carry the same sized load in loose dry bulk that they can for any other freight. This bill is a win for every step along the supply chain.”

The current federal maximum truck and cargo weight is 80,000 pounds, and numerous organizations are opposed to increases, citing concerns about the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges.

Proponents of the VARIANCE Act aren’t asking for an overall weight increase, but they do want some flexibility when it comes to truckers transporting dry bulk goods.

“Most trailers transporting dry bulk goods are tandem axle, limiting the weight for each axle to 34,000 pounds,” Ricketts’ news release stated. “Dry bulk goods include plastic pellets, flour, aggregates and other solid substances with individual particles that easily separate. Bulk loads of dry goods regularly shift during transport and cause the front trailer axle to exceed its maximum 34,000 pounds.”

The argument is that even when the cargo is properly loaded, the truck’s natural motion causes the load to become improperly distributed. Ricketts’ bill would allow for cargo to become unevenly distributed over the course of the haul.

The VARIANCE Act is supported by the American Trucking Associations, the National Grain and Feed Association, the Agriculture Transportation Coalition, National Tank Truck Carriers, the Agricultural Retailers Association and the Fertilizer Institute.

“This commonsense solution addresses the unique challenges posed by the natural shifting of dry bulk cargo during transport, ensuring that trucks can operate safely and efficiently without exceeding the maximum gross vehicle weight limit,” said Richard Gupton of the Agricultural Retailers Association. “By granting this variance, Congress will not only improve the efficiency of transporting essential commodities like fertilizer and grain but also enhance the overall cost-effectiveness and safety of our nation’s infrastructure.” LL