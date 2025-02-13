Bill would force electric vehicles to contribute to Highway Trust Fund

A bill in the House and Senate would ensure that electric vehicles pay into the Highway Trust Fund.

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., introduced the Fair Sharing of Highways and Roads for Electric Vehicles Act on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., have signed on as co-sponsors.

The Highway Trust Fund, which is the main funding source for highway and bridge projects, generates revenue through fuel taxes. Currently, electric vehicles – despite having heavier batteries – do not contribute to the fund. The Fair SHARE Act would create a fee at the manufacturer level at the point of sale of electric vehicles.

“Electric vehicles can weigh up to three times as much as gas-powered cars, creating more wear and tear on our roads and bridges,” Fischer said. “It’s only fair that they pay into the Highway Trust Fund just like other cars do. The Fair SHARE Act will require electric vehicles to pay their fair share for the upkeep of America’s infrastructure.”

According to the bill text, electric vehicles would contribute to the Highway Trust Fund through a two-tier structure similar to the current federal gas tax and Heavy Vehicle Use Tax. The first tier would impose a one-time fee of $1,000 on all electric vehicles. The second tier would impose a one-time fee of $550 on each battery module weighing more than 1,000 pounds. Both fees would be assessed at the manufacturer level.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which represents small-business truckers, supports the bill.

“America’s truckers are the backbone of our supply chain and make significant contributions to maintaining our roads and bridges by paying several taxes that support the Highway Trust Fund,” said OOIDA President Todd Spencer. “However, truckers are understandably frustrated that electric vehicles currently pay nothing to the Highway Trust Fund despite having equal access to the roads and highways maintained by taxpayers. OOIDA and the 150,000 truckers we represent appreciate the leadership of Sen. Fischer and Rep. Johnson in ensuring fairness on America’s roadways. We understand the importance of investing in the vital infrastructure that keeps our economy moving.”

The Fair SHARE Act also is supported by the American Trucking Associations, American Road and Transportation Builders Association, American Society of Civil Engineers, Associated General Contractors of America, National Association of Counties, National Association of County Engineers and the National League of Cities. LL