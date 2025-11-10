Bill would disqualify human trafficking convicts from DOT licenses

Back in 2018, President Donald Trump signed into law bills that disqualified an individual from receiving a CDL if they were convicted of human trafficking.

Now, a new bill in the Senate would make the disqualification apply to other transportation licenses.

Specifically, the bipartisan effort would permanently prohibit the offenders from holding any professional transportation license issued by the Department of Transportation or the Department of Homeland Security.

The Trafficker Restrictions for Aviation, Federal Freight and Interstate Carriers (TRAFFIC) Act was recently introduced by Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

“Human trafficking is one of the fastest-growing illicit industries, and anyone convicted of these despicable offenses should be permanently barred from holding a federally issued transportation license,” Blackburn said in a news release. “Our bipartisan TRAFFIC Act would strengthen federal law to better prevent and combat human trafficking and expand protections for vulnerable individuals.”

S3110 would close existing gaps and include lifetime bans for all federally regulated transportation credentials. In addition to commercial truck drivers, the ban would apply to such professions and locomotive conductors, pilots and merchant marines.

The TRAFFIC Act is endorsed by the Association of American Railroads and the American Trucking Associations.

“The American Trucking Associations is proud to be a leader in the fight against the scourge of human trafficking,” ATA’s Henry Hanscom said. “Nearly a decade ago, we endorsed a law banning anyone convicted of this horrific crime from operating a commercial motor vehicle. Now it is time for the rail, aviation, and maritime industries to be a part of the solution.”

Previous bills

In 2018, the No Human Trafficking on Our Roads Act, was signed into law. The bill, which was introduced by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., disqualified individuals from having a CDL if they committed a felony involving a severe form of human trafficking. The Combating Human Trafficking in Commercial Vehicles Act was also signed in 2018. The bill sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., directed the DOT to designate a human trafficking prevention coordinator.

In 2019, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced a final rule that permanently banned drivers convicted of human trafficking from operating a commercial motor vehicle. LL