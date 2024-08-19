Bill to stop overregulation gains support

A bill that aims to protect small businesses from overregulation has found some more support.

Rep. Mike Carey, R-Ohio, became a co-sponsor of the Prove It Act on Friday, Aug. 16. Carey is the 13th member of the House to support the bipartisan effort.

The Prove It Act, or HR7198, would require federal agencies to analyze the impact of their regulatory action on small businesses.

Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., introduced the legislation in February.

“I’m a farmer and a small-business owner,” Finstad told Land Line Now earlier this year. “I’ve seen firsthand and heard numerous stories of the negative effects of government overreach when it comes to overly protected regulations and the rulemaking process.”

Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo., signed on in February to make it a bipartisan bill.

“Colorado is home to more than 600,000 small businesses,” Caraveo said. “Small-business owners work hard to put food on their tables and serve our communities, but they need our help. I am proud to help lead the bipartisan Prove It Act, to defend small entities’ time and money from government overreach and burdensome regulations.”

The Prove It Act would:

Create ways for small businesses to raise concerns when regulators don’t properly consider how the costs of a regulation will affect them

Allow small businesses to ask for a review of the agency’s work and make the government prove it is compliant

Stipulate that small businesses will be exempt from a regulation if the agency fails to comply with the review process

Ensure that small businesses can easily access guidance documents and raise questions to their regulators

OOIDA supports effort to stop overregulation

Although the bill applies to all industries, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association supports the effort to prevent overregulation of small-business truckers.

“Not only are small businesses the backbone of America’s economy; they’re the backbone of America’s supply chain,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said when the bill was introduced. “Over 70% of American freight is transported exclusively by truck, and 96% of trucking is made up of small-business carriers. OOIDA and the 150,000 small-business truckers we represent support the bipartisan Prove It Act to keep government overreach and burdensome overregulation off of the backs of the men and women behind the wheel who keep our economy moving.”

In addition to OOIDA, the Prove It Act is supported by Greater Mankato Growth, Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Job Creators Network, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Federation of Independent Business, Independent Community Bankers Association, National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, National Small Business Association, International Franchise Association, Americans for Prosperity, Heritage Action for America, Americans for Tax Reform, National Funeral Directors Association, Associated Equipment Distributors and the National Sand, Stone and Gravel Association. LL