Bill to impose fees on electric vehicles touted at Senate hearing

February 26, 2025

Mark Schremmer

|

As part of a Senate hearing focused on surface transportation funding, a representative of the Transportation Construction Coalition touted a bill that would require electric vehicles to pay into the Highway Trust Fund.

The comments came during a Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 26 about implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act as well as preparation for the next surface transportation reauthorization bill.

The Highway Trust Fund, which is the main funding source for highway and bridge projects, generates revenue through fuel taxes.

Currently, electric vehicles – despite having heavier batteries – do not contribute to the fund.

“The next surface transportation authorization law should stabilize the Highway Trust Fund by incorporating existing and new user fees, as well as necessary general funds, to cover approved investment levels,” Gary Johnson, vice president of Granite Construction, wrote in his submitted testimony.

Johnson then offered a recent bill that would ensure that electric vehicles pay their fair share as a potential solution.

The Fair Sharing of Highways and Roads for Electric Vehicles Act, which was recently introduced by Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., would create a fee at the manufacturer level at the point of sale of electric vehicles. Depending on the weight of the battery, the bill would impose a fee as much as $1,550 per electric vehicle.

Johnson said the Fair SHARE Act would bring parity to all users of the nation’s roads and bridges.

“(Electric) vehicles are currently using the system without contributing to its maintenance via a federal user fee, unlike most gasoline, diesel and alternative fuel vehicles,” Johnson wrote. “While the electric vehicle would not fill the Highway Trust Fund revenue gap, it is projected to grow over time as more electric vehicle cars and trucks are sold.”

Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., who is a co-sponsor of the Fair SHARE Act, echoed Johnson’s sentiment.

“EVs are heavier, so they degrade our roads faster, but they don’t pay the gas tax,” Ricketts said. “So we don’t have a way for them to contribute to the road system. And that just doesn’t make any sense.”

Johnson added that the Transportation Construction Coalition urges all of the Senate committee members to co-sponsor the Fair SHARE Act.

The bill also is supported by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, American Trucking Associations, American Road and Transportation Builders Association, American Society of Civil Engineers, Associated General Contractors of America, National Association of Counties, National Association of County Engineers and National League of Cities. LL

Related News

cargo theft

Federal

Cargo theft the focus of a Senate subcommittee hearing

A Senate hearing will focus on the rise in cargo theft along the U.S. supply chain. One report says cargo theft increased by 27% in 2024.

By Mark Schremmer | February 26

truck parking apps

Federal

FMCSA study highlights the need for centralized truck parking database

Researchers had a difficult time getting truckers to use a truck parking app. Could a lack of useful information be the reason?

By Tyson Fisher | February 25

Tesla

Federal

NHTSA says job cuts won’t affect Tesla probe

Elon Musk’s cost-cutting team recently eliminated jobs from the same agency that is investigating crashes involving Tesla.

By Mark Schremmer | February 25

Department of Commerce

Federal

Lutnick confirmed to lead Department of Commerce

How will the Department of Commerce’s new leadership address national security concerns involving heavy connected vehicles?

By Mark Schremmer | February 24

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.