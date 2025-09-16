Bill aims to protect trucking companies from unfair trials

In recent years, nuclear verdicts related to truck crashes have surged, with some cases placing trucking companies on the hook for tens of millions of dollars in damages.

A new bill aims to protect trucking companies from being the targets of “lawsuit abuse.”

Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Mich., and Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, introduced the FAIR Trucking Act on Friday, Sept. 12.

HR5268, the Forum Accountability and Integrity in Roadway (FAIR) Trucking Act would give federal courts original jurisdiction over highway crash civil actions against commercial motor vehicles involved in interstate commerce when the lawsuit exceeds $5 million. Barrett and Hinson said it is common for personal injury attorneys to manipulate lawsuits to be filed in state courts they believe will have more favorable juries.

“American truckers play an essential role in every aspect of our economy – from keeping the store shelves stocked to getting fuel to gas stations and delivering medical supplies to hospitals,” Barrett said in a news release. “Allowing them to keep falling victim to lawsuit ambushes in handpicked courtrooms is bad for business and bad for our supply chains. This bill will restore fair and balanced litigation while ensuring that our truckers, trucking companies and owner-operators can keep our commerce flowing.”

Supporters of the bill have said the current system has put such a target on trucking companies that it has led to multiple conspiracies involving staged crashes.

“Truckers keep America moving and deliver for us each and every day, but bad actors are blatantly exploiting them for payouts,” Hinson said. “Without federal oversight, truckers face unjust litigation that distorts settlements and threatens supply chains. My bill puts safety and fairness first – deterring staged collisions, protecting jobs and small businesses and ensuring justice is the focus – not profit. I am proud to be a voice for America’s truckers and look forward to getting this crucial legislation across the finish line.” LL