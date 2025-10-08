Bill aims to address ‘broken’ CDL system

Editor’s note: After this article was published, Rep. Beth Van Duyne’s office responded to Land Line’s questions about the bill’s provision to terminate any existing reciprocity agreements that recognize foreign CDLs.

“This section directs FMCSA to end any agency-level reciprocity agreements that allow foreign-issued CDLs to be recognized in the U.S., unless that reciprocity is expressly authorized by statute. In practice, this means that Canadian and Mexican drivers operating under the U.S.–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) would not be affected, since Congress authorized that arrangement through statute. The real impact would fall on any other reciprocity agreements FMCSA or DOT might have in place outside of USMCA. Those would have to be terminated within six months of enactment.”

Van Duyne’s office added that the intent of the provision is to ensure that only Congress, not federal agencies, has the authority to permit foreign CDLs in the U.S.

Another lawmaker has introduced legislation that attempts to address concerns over non-domiciled CDLs and the lack of English proficiency in the trucking industry.

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, recently introduced the Protecting America’s Roads Act, which would create additional requirements before a CDL can be issued to a non-U.S. citizen.

HR5670 follows a Sept. 26 news conference by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, where he called the current non-domiciled CDL program “a threat to public safety” and “a national emergency.” Duffy said the system is “broken” and called for action to ensure that only qualified drivers are allowed to operate commercial motor vehicles.

“It is time to end the danger posed by illegal immigrant and foreign national truck drivers who are not capable of safely operating an 18-wheel commercial vehicle or, in many cases, understanding English language warning signs and road instructions,” Van Duyne said in a news release. “People in Texas, Florida and many other states have lost their lives because we have third-world truck drivers menacing our roadways and creating deadly situations on American highways – this must end! To any state bothered by these new rules and proposed legislation, do our country a favor and stop endangering the lives of Americans with your reckless actions or suffer the consequences of having federal highway funds removed.”

According to the bill text, HR5670 would “terminate any existing reciprocity agreements that recognize foreign CDLs in the United States or permit holders of foreign CDLs to operate a commercial motor vehicle in the United States, unless expressly authorized by statute.”

Van Duyne’s office did not immediately respond to Land Line’s requests for comment regarding the provision to terminate reciprocity agreements.

In her news release, Van Duyne used crashes in Florida and Texas as examples of why she believes the legislation is needed.

Harjinder Singh was arrested for three counts of vehicular homicide following an Aug. 12 crash involving a minivan and Singh’s tractor-trailer. The crash prompted questions about whether Singh should have been operating a commercial motor vehicle in the United States. Department of Transportation officials said the agency’s preliminary investigation found that Singh was incorrectly issued a full-term CDL by Washington in 2023 before being given a non-domiciled CDL by California in 2024.

In March, truck driver Solomun Weldekeal-Araya received 22 charges following a fatal crash in Austin, Texas. According to Van Duyne’s news release, the driver spoke limited English and had previously received several violations.

The Protecting America’s Roads Act includes several requirements:

CDL applicants must prove lawful status and domicile.

All non-citizen applicants must go through the Department of Homeland Security’s Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) process.

Form I-94 arrival and departure records will expire after one year.

In-person renewals and transfers are required.

States are directed to revoke licenses when eligibility lapses.

States that don’t comply will be penalized.

If HR5670 is passed, it would take effect six months after being signed into law.

Other bills

The Protecting America’s Roads Act is one of several bills related to non-domiciled CDLs and English proficiency that have been introduced in recent months.

On Sept. 8, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., introduced the Weigh Station Enforcement to Intercept and Guard Highways (WEIGH) Act.

HR5177 would direct the U.S. DOT to ensure that states enforce English-proficiency requirements and review commercial driver’s licenses for irregularities during checks at weigh stations.

In June, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., introduced the Commercial Motor Vehicle Proficiency Act. S2114 would require drivers to be tested for English proficiency before receiving a commercial driver’s license. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., co-sponsored the bill. LL