Bike Week in Ormond Beach to reduce Love’s operations March 5-14

Truckers who plan on stopping by Love’s Travel Stop in Ormond Beach, Fla., March 5-14 may need to adjust those plans due to Bike Week.

Beginning March 5 through March 14, the Daytona Beach/Ormond Beach area will be hosting Bike Week, which brings in hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists. Consequently, this will adversely affect the local Love’s that is located next door to Daytona Harley Davidson.

According to Love’s, the Ormond Beach location will only allow trucks to fuel-and-go during daytime operations on March 5-14. During this time, long-term parking will not be available during the day. About 15 truck parking spots will be available for overnight parking. However, those who park overnight must leave the premises by 7 a.m.

In the past, Love’s has tried to allow 30-minute parking limits for trucks during Bike Week. Unfortunately, that became too difficult to enforce and was abandoned. Parking will resume to normal operations after the event.

“Love’s, especially the team at the Ormond Beach location, understands the inconvenience for our customers during this biannual event,” the company states on its website. “We have engaged in more proactive communications to ensure our customers know the impact this event has on their routes and abilities to stop and park overnight. We also hire police officers specifically to help direct traffic at our location all day to ease the congestion in entering and exiting. We value our customers and appreciate your business. We sincerely thank you for your understanding.”

Daytona Harley Davidson is a major participant in the annual Bike Week. As a result, the location typically brings in unusually high traffic in the area. According to Love’s, the increased traffic volumes for truckers waiting to fuel – combined with the significant influx of cars, trucks and motorcycles – has caused severe traffic jams, forcing state police to close the exit.

In fact, local police have claimed they have seen up to 3-mile backups on U.S. 1 and Interstate 95, both north and south of the Love’s exit and the travel stop. The Ormond Beach location is at the intersection of those two highways.

Truckers who decide to use the Ormond Beach Love’s during Bike Week will need to follow local police directions. Police will only allow truckers coming out of Love’s to go straight onto U.S. 1. From there, they can go 1 mile north, where the sheriff’s office has a controlled turnaround point for those needing to go south. Truckers can also go north for 5more miles to Old Dixie Highway. There, they can hang a right and head 2 miles, where they will connect to Interstate 95 north or south. LL