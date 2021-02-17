Big Three truck stop chains report widespread closings

All of the Big Three truck stop brands have reported closed locations because of the winter conditions that have descended on Texas and Louisiana due to Winter Storm Uri.

Jon Osburn, skipper of OOIDA’s tour trailer, the Spirit of the American Trucker, is parked at the Petro in San Antonio. This morning he reports it is a mess.

“Everything is closed,” Osburn said. “No food, no fuel, no showers, no DEF – no nothing.”

At his location at the San Antonio Petro, he said reserved parking had been opened up for truckers for free. He has heard reports of broken water pipes closing truck stops, power outages closing fuel pumping, and other issues.

TA & Petro

As of 10 a.m. Central on Feb. 17, TravelCenters of America, which operates TA & Petro truck stops, reported weather-related closures and problems in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and elsewhere.

In Texas, TA & Petro reported that most cities are experiencing rolling blackouts.

TA & Petro reported three Texas locations closed: TA New Braunfels, TA Bernardo and TA Rockwall.

There is no water at the TA Ganado, TA Baytown, Petro Pearsall, TA Big Spring

Also in Texas, there is no water or diesel at TA San Antonio, Petro San Antonio and Petro Pearsall. Diesel pumps are down at Petro Carl’s Corner, TA Terrell and TA Dallas South.

Click here for a complete list of closed or restricted TA & Petro truck stops, restaurants and services because of the weather.

Love’s

As of this morning, Love’s reported one facility closed, a Speedco in Greenwood, La. In addition, Love’s lists diesel outages as well as power, water, truck service and restaurant closures on its website. Check here for updates.

Pilot Co.

As of this morning, the Pilot Co. reported two dozen truck stop locations closed because of power outages.

Weatherford, Texas.

Huntsville, Texas.

New Braunfels, Texas.

Robinson, Texas.

Cotulla, Texas.

Stockton, Texas.

Von Ormy, Texas.

Hempstead, Texas.

Odessa, Texas.

Shreveport, La.

Edinburg, Texas.

West Houston, Texas.

Tye, Texas.

Canton, Texas.

Channelview, Texas.

Buffalo, Texas.

Schulenburg, Texas.

Bunkie, La.

Orla, Texas.

Odessa, Texas.

Wilmer, Texas.

Santo, Texas.

Worth, Texas.

Mesquite, Texas.

The Pilot Co. reports there being fuel at these truck stop locations:

Sayre, Okla.

North Little Rock, Ark.

Catlettsburg, Ky.

Franklin, Ky.

Oklahoma City, Okla.

Lancaster, Ontario.

Edmond, Okla.

Georgetown, Ky.

Remington, Ind.

It also lists tru7ck stop locations that are not scheduled to get deliveries at this time.

Check the updated list for the Pilot Co. here. LL