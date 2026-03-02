Big Sky State seeks big freight ideas

The Wyoming Department of Transportation wants input on freight movement across the state.

According to WYDOT traffic data, nearly half of the almost 14,000 vehicles that travel Interstate 80 in Wyoming each day are trucks.

Future projections estimate around 16,000 vehicles per day in some areas of the state by 2037.

A statewide freight assessment launched by the Wyoming DOT features a new website and an online survey.

The assessment is a comprehensive, multimodal transportation plan to guide decision makers as they develop policy and project recommendations to support freight movement, according to WYDOT.

Nationwide traffic conditions are available on this Land Line resources page.

State transportation officials said current conditions and future needs will be evaluated while strategies to support Wyoming’s economy with a strong freight network are outlined.

The public is encouraged to participate in the online survey that is designed to collect feedback from freight stakeholders, businesses, carriers and those affected by the movement of goods throughout the state.

Website and survey feedback will help Wyoming officials identify key infrastructure, analyze gaps in the transportation system and recommend investments and policies to improve freight efficiency and safety.

Participation by freight stakeholders will ensure the state’s assessment reflects real-world conditions and supports long-term transportation goals.

Wyoming has previously conducted statewide rail, long-range and risk and resilience plans as well as other transportation plans.

This latest assessment is being completed to address freight-specific issues that have not been covered.

The seven-question survey is voluntary and confidential, but essential to shaping data-driven freight planning, WYDOT said.

A final freight assessment is scheduled for release in the fall, according to the project website. LL

More Land Line coverage of Wyoming news.