Big rig bandit? Man arrested for theft, fleeing police

A Kansas man shot by officers after allegedly stealing a truck and driving it on the highway in the wrong direction has been arrested on multiple charges.

George White III, 47, of Pittsburg, Kan., was arrested on Tuesday, May 12, following his release from St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. White was arrested on a warrant for aggravated assault, theft of $100,000 or more, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and misdemeanor theft. He was booked into the Jackson County Detention Center in Missouri.

The incident

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the incident started about 125 miles south in Pittsburg, when the Crawford County (Kansas) Sheriff’s Office received a report on May 7 of a stolen semi-truck that was driving into oncoming traffic and fleeing from local law enforcement.

“Crawford County deputies pursued the vehicle after the driver refused an attempted traffic stop,” the KBI wrote in a news release. “During the pursuit, the suspect continued to drive the wrong way in the southbound lanes. Deputies attempted to disable the vehicle but were unsuccessful.”

The chase continued north on Highway 69 into Bourbon County, Kan. According to KBI officials, two Crawford County deputies discharged their firearms, striking the suspect and the vehicle. White then reportedly lost control of the semi-truck and was apprehended. He was first treated at a local hospital before being transferred to St. Luke’s in Kansas City.

It is not clear whether White possessed a CDL.

The KBI is asking anyone with information about the incident or who believes they may be a victim to call 800-KS-CRIME or contact local law enforcement. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the KBI said no additional information will be released at this time. LL