Better roads or lower taxes? Georgia voters face the choice

Tired of the wear and tear on Georgia highways and bridges? If you’re a Georgia resident, November presents an opportunity to change that.

On Nov. 3, voters in counties across the state will get a say on transportation taxes. The money would help pay for local roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects.

Several counties, including Dade, Douglas, Fulton, Henry, Peach and Oconee, have transportation tax questions on the ballot.

Depending on the county, voters will decide whether to create or keep a 1% sales tax for transportation needs.

The Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax can pay for projects involving roads, bridges, public transit and seaports.

Georgia law also requires at least 30% of certain sales tax revenue to go toward projects that fit the state’s strategic transportation plan.

Where Georgia’s transportation tax comes from

Georgia has more than one type of transportation sales tax.

There is a regional tax. There is also a single-county tax. Atlanta and Fulton County have their own transportation sales taxes.

The rules can get complicated.

The Atlanta, Fulton County and single-county transportation taxes can apply to certain goods, services and motor vehicle transactions.

Regional tax collections are different. For motor vehicle transactions, the tax applies only to the first $5,000.

With Election Day approaching, the Georgia Department of Transportation says 115 of the state’s 159 counties have a transportation sales tax in place.

There is one break for drivers.

The tax does not apply to fuel purchases.

Fulton County

Fulton County voters will see the transportation tax question on their ballots.

That includes voters in the county outside the city of Atlanta.

They will decide whether to keep a 0.75% sales tax for transportation improvements and congestion relief.

The tax has been around since 2016. Voters renewed it in 2021.

If approved again, the money would support transportation projects across 14 cities.

For shoppers, the current sales tax outside Atlanta is 7.75%. Inside Atlanta, the rate is 8.9%

The proposed transportation tax would continue through March 2032.

Fulton County estimates the tax could bring in about $650 million for transportation projects over six years. County officials say the money would help improve safety, reduce congestion and support local infrastructure.

Each of the 14 cities would have projects funded through the program.

If voters turn down the renewal, the tax would end in March 2027.

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Douglas County

Drivers in neighboring Douglas County are facing a different question.

Voters will decide whether to raise the local sales tax from 7% to 8%. The extra penny would be dedicated to transportation.

The increase is expected to raise as much as $180 million over six years.

This is not the first time that voters have seen the proposed transportation tax. Douglas County voters rejected the same tax increase in 2024.

If approved, the money would be split among the county and three cities.

The county would receive 70% of net revenue. Douglasville would get 24%. Villa Rica would receive 5%. Austell would get the remaining 1%.

The money would help pay for road resurfacing, bridge work, traffic signals and signs.

The biggest chunk would go toward a problem many drivers know all too well: a backlog of needed infrastructure repairs.

About $113 million would be used to chip away at that maintenance backlog.

If approved, the tax would begin April 1.

It would run through March 2032. Voters could then decide whether to keep it going.

Henry County

Henry County voters will also get a transportation tax question.

The proposal would continue a one-cent sales tax in the county and in Hampton, Locust Grove, McDonough and Stockbridge.

The tax began in April 2022. If voters approve another term, it would remain in place through March 2033.

If they reject it, the current tax would expire in March.

The six-year extension is expected to raise about $330 million.

Henry County would keep 65%, or roughly $216 million.

The four cities would split the remaining 35%.

The money would go toward projects such as road resurfacing, road widening and intersection improvements.

For drivers, that could mean smoother roads and fewer problem spots where traffic backs up.

Peach County

Voters in Peach County are getting another shot at the transportation question.

They already rejected it once this year.

In May, voters turned down the renewal by a 54-46% margin.

County leaders decided not to let the issue die there.

They put the question back on the ballot for the general election.

This time, voters will decide whether to keep the 1% transportation tax.

Peach County already has a 9% sales tax. That ties it for the highest county sales tax rate in Georgia.

Keeping the transportation tax for another six years is expected to raise about $30 million.

The county would receive 62% of the money each year. Four cities would split the rest.

Most of the money would go toward road improvements.

If voters reject the tax again, it would expire at the end of the year.

Dade County

The Dade County ballot will also have a question to support transportation work.

The county sits southwest of Chattanooga, Tenn.

Voters will decide whether to create a 1% transportation tax that would last six years.

They have rejected the tax before. Voters turned it down in 2018.

Approval this fall would push the local sales tax rate from 7% to 8%.

The county expects the six-year tax to raise about $23.5 million.

That money would go toward local road paving and intersection improvements.

For residents, the question comes down to a familiar trade-off: pay more when buying taxable goods now or leave local transportation needs waiting for another funding source.

Oconee County

Oconee County voters will decide whether to keep their transportation tax alive.

Approval would allow the county to impose the 1% tax for another six years.

The renewal would keep the local sales tax at 8%.

County officials estimate the tax would raise about $72 million.

The money would go toward transportation projects, including paving and intersection improvements.

Oconee County would receive 87% of the annual revenue. Four cities would split the remaining 13%.

If voters reject the extension, the transportation tax would sunset in April 2028.

For drivers, the stakes are easy to see.

Roads do not fix themselves.

Neither do bridges, intersections or growing traffic problems.

This fall, voters across Georgia will decide how much they are willing to put toward fixing them. LL

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