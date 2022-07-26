Best and worst states for teen drivers

With the federal government considering lowering the minimum age required to obtain a CDL, which states have are the worst and best for teen drivers?

That is a question recently answered by WalletHub. Based on its analysis, New York is the best state for teen drivers. The worst? Montana.

Best states for teen drivers:

New York

Washington state

Illinois

Maryland

Oregon

Hawaii

California

Louisiana

New Jersey

Kentucky

Worst states for teen drivers:

Montana

Wyoming

Missouri

South Dakota

North Dakota

Nebraska

Idaho

Arkansas

Mississippi

New Hampshire

WalletHub analyzed teen drivers in all 50 states in three categories: safety, economic environment and driving laws.

New York placed first in safety and driving laws, but fell to No. 31 in economic environment. Meanwhile, Montana placed 49th in both safety and driving laws, but placed 16th in economic environment.

Michigan claimed the top spot in economic environment, while California took the bottom spot. Arkansas finished last in safety. Missouri has the worst driving laws for teen drivers.

Hawaii has the lowest insurance premium increase after adding a teen driver. Tennessee has the highest increase.

Regarding teen driver fatalities per teen population, Rhode Island has the fewest. South Dakota has the most.

According to WalletHub, motor vehicle crashes are the second-leading cause of death among the population aged 16 to 19. That is also the age group with the highest risk of crashes.

Those crashes come at a high cost to society. Motor vehicle crashes involving 15- to 19-year-olds result in around $4.8 billion per year in costs from medical expenses and work loss, according to WalletHub. That’s not counting the costs of auto maintenance, insurance premiums, possible traffic citations and other vehicular incidents.

To read WalletHub’s full report, click here.

Per the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is required to provide an apprenticeship pilot program to help drivers ages 18-20 to become interstate truck drivers. The move has many concerned about potential safety implications of allowing teen drivers to have a CDL for interstate truck driving. LL

Related stories: