Bendix recalls certain check valves due to air leak

March 1, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

Bendix is recalling a few thousand check valves after discovering a potential air leak, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Specifically, Bendix is recalling more than 2,000 SC-3 single check valves, part number K094964.

According to NHTSA documents, the retainer may not be properly seated in the retainer groove, causing an air leak within the brake system.  Consequently, these check valves fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 121, “Air Brake Systems.”

Manufacturers that purchased the SC-3 single check valves will be notified by Bendix. As of publication, the remedy is under development. Recalls are expected to begin April 19.

For questions, call Bendix’s customer service at 877-345-9526. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 21E-015. LL

TA Fleetguard

Related News

The new Model 567 from Peterbilt

Equipment

Peterbilt updates vocational models 567 and 520

Peterbilt has upgraded its vocational dump and refuse trucks –Model 567 and Model 520 – with new digital displays and driver-assist tech

By Land Line Staff | February 25

Navistar recalls LoneStar trucks

Equipment

Navistar recalling thousands of LoneStar/LT trucks for battery issue

More than 27,000 International LoneStar and LT trucks are being recalled due to an issue with battery cables, according to NHTSA.

By Tyson Fisher | February 24

Kenworth's Next Gen T680

Equipment

KW’s Next-Gen Aero T680 saves more fuel, offers enhanced lights, digital dash display

Kenworth’s next-generation T680 is sleeker and more aerodynamic with upgraded dash, lights and driver-assist tech. Available this spring.

By Tom Berg | February 12

Peterbilt 579

Equipment

Redesigned 579 is quieter, more fuel efficient, Peterbilt says

Peterbilt says its new 579 is quieter and more fuel efficient. The OEM says 1.5 million miles of testing proves it’s reliable.

By Tom Berg | February 09