Bendix recalls certain check valves due to air leak

Bendix is recalling a few thousand check valves after discovering a potential air leak, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Specifically, Bendix is recalling more than 2,000 SC-3 single check valves, part number K094964.

According to NHTSA documents, the retainer may not be properly seated in the retainer groove, causing an air leak within the brake system. Consequently, these check valves fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 121, “Air Brake Systems.”

Manufacturers that purchased the SC-3 single check valves will be notified by Bendix. As of publication, the remedy is under development. Recalls are expected to begin April 19.

For questions, call Bendix’s customer service at 877-345-9526. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 21E-015. LL