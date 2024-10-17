Bendix recalling more than 400,000 ECUs sold to truck manufacturers

Hundreds of thousands of Bendix electronic control units that were sold to two truck manufacturers are being recalled, potentially prompting a large vehicle recall.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents, Bendix is recalling more than 400,000 EC80 Advanced ECUs. Electrical noise and low signal to the power line carrier may cause the ECU to incorrectly process commands or stop working.

ECUs control several safety systems, including automatic traction control, antilock braking, electronic stability control, active cruise control and collision mitigation. Consequently, issues with the Bendix ECU can cause those systems to lose all functionality, increasing the chances of a crash. However, NHTSA recall documents characterize this possibility as “extremely rare.”

There is a way that owners of affected trucks can determine whether the Bendix ECU is compromised: The ABS warning lamp will be illuminated when an ABS fault is detected or

when the ABS stops operating.

A safety recall report indicates that Navistar and Volvo Trucks North America were sold the defective Bendix ECUs “for possible use or installation.”

It is not known which truck models are equipped with the ECUs or how many of them were sold to each manufacturer. Navistar and Volvo Trucks may issue a vehicle recall for affected trucks in the coming weeks if necessary.

Defective EC80 ECUs were installed in “towing vehicles.” Bendix’s ECUs use a “power line carrier” network that allows a tractor and trailer to communicate through a signal on the electrical connection between the two. Signal failure is more likely on trucks that tow more than one trailer than on those that pull only one trailer.

Bendix will reprogram ECUs for free with software that does not include the defect. Notifications to truck manufacturers that were sold the defective ECUs will be sent on Dec. 1. For more information, contact Bendix’s customer service at 440-329-9000. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 24E-086.

Affected part numbers include K168135, K163400, K168122, K168123, K168128, K168129, K179860, K203871, K220313, K163402, K163124, K168136, K210927, K210928, K210929 and K219871.

