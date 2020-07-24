Bellingham, Wash., voters will decide whether to continue transportation tax

July 24, 2020

Keith Goble

|

The fall election in one Washington state locale will include a question to renew a transportation tax that raises about $5 million each year.

Since 2011, the city of Bellingham has collected a 0.2% sales tax for street repaving; building sidewalks, crosswalks and bike lanes; and to help fund local bus service with the Whatcom Transportation Authority. Street projects receive about $1.4 million per year.

Approved by 58% of voters in 2010, Proposition 1 authorized collection of the transportation tax in the city along Interstate 5 near the Canadian border. The tax, however, is set to expire in March 2021.

In an effort to maintain the city transportation tax, the Bellingham City Council has voted unanimously to ask voters this fall whether to renew collection of the sales tax for another decade.

Passage of Proposition 1 created a transportation benefit district, now called the Bellingham Transportation Fund, dedicating a percentage of sales tax solely to transportation improvement projects.

The transportation sales tax was estimated to generate $3.8 million per year. The tax ended up raising about $5 million annually.

If renewed by voters, street paving and maintenance would receive 40%. Projects that include sidewalks, crossings, and bike lanes would get 40%. Other projects that include bus service would receive 20%

Specific projects are outlined in the six-year transportation improvement program.

Supporters say the tax revenue provides a stable cash flow. They add that the local revenue source has taken on increased necessity due to the economic difficulties from the coronavirus.

More Land Line coverage of news from Washington is available.

Keith Goble

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

Related News

MCSAC, US Capitol safety regulations

Washington

OOIDA: Drop ineffective regulations

OOIDA’s Todd Spencer says few of trucking’s safety regulations actually lead to safer roads, and federal regulators should drop those that don’t.

By Mark Reddig | July 16

Caltrop devices found on I-20 in Texas

State

Caltrops found on Interstate 20 in Texas

Texas law enforcement officers seek the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for leaving dangerous caltrops along I-20.

By Wendy Parker | July 24

California Freight Mobilty Plan includes several trucking-related objectives

State

California Freight Mobilty Plan includes several trucking-related objectives

The California Freight Mobility Plan includes several strategies directly related to trucking, including parking, platooning and truck-only tolls.

By Tyson Fisher | July 24

Massachusetts state seal

State

Massachusetts Senate approves transportation bond bill

Massachusetts lawmakers are pressing forward with a $17 billion transportation bond bill to fund construction, regional initiatives, and traffic congestion.

By Keith Goble | July 23