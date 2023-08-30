Beemac wins contract dispute against Republic Steel

Republic Steel has been ordered to pay trucking company Beemac nearly $2.6 million for failing to pay for trucking services.

A federal district judge for the Western District of Pennsylvania entered the final judgment against Republic Steel on Aug. 10. Beemac had filed a lawsuit in September 2020 claiming Republic Steel failed to pay more than $2.2 million for transportation services it provided.

According to Beemac’s complaint, the two companies agreed on rates for transportation services on two different occasions: one contract in April 2019 and another in April 2020. The lawsuit accused Republic Steel of one count of breach of contract, one count of unjust enrichment, one count of account stated, one count of fraud in the inducement and one count of negligent misrepresentation.

Based on bills of lading and invoices identifying nearly 5,000 orders, Beemac produced a damages spreadsheet totaling more than $2.2 million. However, Republic Steel claimed it owed only $1.2 million.

In July 2020, Beemac informed Republic Steel that it required a $500,000 partial payment. Republic Steel countered that by offering a $250,000 partial payment. Regardless, Republic Steel never made a partial payment of either $500,000 or $250,000. In fact, it quit making any payments to Beemac and stopped conducting business with the trucking company.

Both companies filed a motion for summary judgment. However, only Beemac received a partial summary judgment in January. In July, a federal jury returned the verdict against Republic Steel. As of Wednesday, Aug. 30, the company had not filed an appeal. LL

