Becoming an owner-operator is a big step: Need-to-know info

Perhaps the idea of becoming an owner-operator has been knocking around in the back of your brain for a while. Maybe you should take action, but where do you start?

Take OOIDA’s Truck to Success course to make sure you have considered all the ramifications before you make your decision about becoming an owner-operator. The next Truck to Success course it scheduled for May 5-7.



The course is specifically designed for company drivers who are interested in transitioning to owner-operators. Topics include:

Developing a business plan.

Equipment, including the decision to buy new or used and financing options.

Insurance.

Choosing to be an owner-operator under your own authority or lease to a carrier.

Entrant safety audit and compliance review.

Drug and alcohol consortium and requirements.

Permits and licensing.

Taxes and business structures.

Broker and factoring.

Current issues affecting the industry and how to have input.

The course will be taught by trucking experts, many with extensive experience behind the steering wheel of a tractor-trailer, who work for the largest trucking association dedicated to helping drivers in all areas be successful.

The course will also feature Barry Fowler, EA, a leading expert in tax resolution issues and CEO of Taxation Solutions and TruckerTaxTools.com, which provides truck drivers with services such as tax preparation, entity formation, business consulting, and more.

Tuition for the course on becoming an owner-operator is $495 per person, which includes course materials and handouts and also breakfast, lunch and snacks. Each attendee may bring one guest for an additional $34.50 per day or $103.50 for the course to cover food. Sign up by April 15 to get a free year of membership in OOIDA. The final day to register is May 1.

You can sign up for the course by clicking here.

Course tuition does not include lodging. Attendees, however, do qualify for OOIDA’s corporate rate. To book a room at the Blue Springs Courtyard by Marriott, call 816-228-8100 and mention you are with OOIDA or use this link to receive the discounted corporate rate.

You can learn more about Truck to Success course on becoming an owner-operator on the OOIDA Online Education website.

