Efforts to guarantee truckers’ restroom access while on the job have taken a significant step forward.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee advanced the Trucker Bathroom Access Act during a markup hearing.

S5718, which was introduced last week by Sens. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., and Deb Fischer, R-Neb., would ensure that truck drivers have access to restrooms while waiting at shipper and receiver facilities.

The bipartisan bill was not hindered by Democratic committee members’ decision to boycott the hearing in protest of the nomination of a sole republican to the Federal Communications Commission.

Republican committee members advanced the bill without objection. Meanwhile, the Trucker Bathroom Access Act is expected to find plenty of support among Democrats as well. The House version, which was introduced by Reps. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, and Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., is co-sponsored by 13 Democrats and five Republicans.

“America’s truck drivers are vital to keep our country moving forward,” Blunt Rochester said last week in a news release. “Increasingly, more women are filling these critical jobs, and they should feel confident their basic needs will be met. I’m proud to partner with Senator Fischer to break down barriers for men and women in the trucking community and continue efforts to sustain and support our economy.”

Businesses would not be required to construct any new restrooms. However, shipper and receiver facilities that already have restrooms available for employees or customers must grant access to truck drivers who are picking up or delivering freight.

The bill is supported by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, as well as numerous other trucking organizations. OOIDA President Todd Spencer said that truck drivers shouldn’t be forced to “hold it” while keeping the nation’s supply chain moving.

🚛👏 OOIDA applauds @SenateCommerce and @commercedems for passing the Trucker Bathroom Access Act today! Thank you to @SenLBR and @SenatorFischer for your bipartisan effort to tackle this commonsense issue. 🚻Truckers should never have to hold it when they are at a shipper or receiver!

https://t.co/Ox7ECBy8zV — Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (@OOIDA) November 18, 2026

Sarah Ruffcorn, president of Trinity Logistics, agreed.

“For truck drivers who spend long hours on the road serving our businesses and communities, access to a restroom shouldn’t be something they have to worry about,” Ruffcorn said. “Showing drivers that we value them starts with how we treat them in everyday moments. I’m thankful to see this important issue receiving attention, and we are proud to support efforts that make life a little better for the drivers who do so much for all of us.”

The Trucker Bathroom Access Act is already rolled into the House version of the highway bill, known as the BUILD America 250 Act. LL