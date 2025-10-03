Barrs confirmed as FMCSA administrator

For the first time in nearly two years, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has a confirmed leader.

The Senate voted on Friday, Oct. 3 to confirm Derek Barrs as FMCSA’s administrator.

The news quickly prompted positive responses from the trucking industry, including the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.

“OOIDA and professional truckers across America congratulate Derek Barrs on his confirmation to lead the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration,” Association President Todd Spencer said. “We look forward to working with him to advance the priorities of small-business truckers nationwide, such as combating freight fraud, rolling back unnecessary regulations, ensuring broker compliance with existing transparency laws and closing loopholes to ensure that only the safest, most qualified drivers remain on the road. For months, we have said Mr. Barrs is the right choice for this role, and his leadership will only strengthen the strong partnership truckers already have with Secretary Duffy and the team at U.S. DOT to improve highway safety.”

Barrs, a former Florida Highway Patrol chief, has been celebrated by OOIDA and others for having knowledge of the trucking industry. The industry has pointed to his experience with the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Department of Transportation and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance.

Barrs was nominated in March to be FMCSA’s administrator. In September, OOIDA told Senate leaders that he was “the right man for the job.”

“We have the utmost confidence Mr. Barrs will implement commonsense, cost-effective initiatives that are already underway as part of (the U.S. DOT’s) Pro-Trucker Package announced in June,” Spencer wrote. “Under his leadership, FMCSA can finally make progress on these priorities. Given his past experience and demonstrated commitment to working with small trucking businesses and professional drivers, we encourage the Senate to quickly confirm Mr. Barrs.”

The American Trucking Associations also applauded Barrs’ confirmation.

“Mr. Barrs is well-equipped to meet this moment, boasting nearly two decades of experience in law enforcement as well as in the CMV industry,” ATA President Chris Spear said.

FMCSA had been without a confirmed administrator since Robin Hutcheson left her post in January 2024. LL