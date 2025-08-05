Senate recess puts hold on Trump nominations

A backlog of President Donald Trump’s nominations will have to wait until after Labor Day before they are confirmed. That’s true for Trump’s picks to lead the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, as well as dozens of other nominees.

Despite pleas from Trump, the Senate began its monthlong recess on Saturday, Aug. 2 without reaching a deal to advance the nominations.

“The Senate must stay in Session, taking no recess, until the entire Executive Calendar is CLEAR,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday, July 31. “We have to save our Country from the Lunatic Left. Republicans, for the health and safety of the USA, DO YOUR JOB, and confirm All Nominees. They should NOT BE FORCED TO WAIT. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The inability to reach a deal before the August recess means that such nominees as Derek Barrs (FMCSA administrator), Jonathan Morrison (NHTSA administrator) and Paul Roberti (PHMSA administrator) will have to wait until the Senate returns in September.

Barrs, Morrison and Roberti were all advanced by the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday, July 30 but still need the full Senate to vote before they are confirmed.

Barrs, who advanced out of committee by a party-line vote of 15-13, has received support from the trucking industry.

“We look forward to working with him to advance the priorities of small-business truckers across America, including fighting freight fraud, rolling back unnecessary regulations and closing regulatory loopholes to ensure the safest truck drivers remain in the industry,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer wrote. “We encourage a swift confirmation by the full Senate so Mr. Barrs can further implement DOT’s recently announced ‘Pro-Trucker Package’ to improve the safety of our roadways.”

The American Trucking Associations also has been supportive of Barrs’ nomination. Barrs previously held roles with the Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Highway Patrol and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance.

As part of Barrs’ confirmation hearing in July, he told lawmakers that he would use that experience as motivation to improve highway safety.

“I have witnessed the devastating aftermath of crashes,” Barrs said. “I’ve stood beside first-responders, comforted grieving families and seen how a single moment can ripple through an entire community.”

He also acknowledged the hard work of truck drivers.

“The trucking industry touches all of our lives,” Barrs wrote. “Commercial drivers transport over 70% of our nation’s freight and share the road with us every day. These professionals are the backbone of our economy, working long hours – often away from their families – to ensure we have the goods we rely on. I deeply respect their dedication and understand the delicate balance between enhancing safety and enabling efficient freight movement. I salute and value the American truck driver and thank them for their work.”

Leadership changes at FMCSA

It was announced on Tuesday, Aug. 5 that FMCSA acting Deputy Administrator Sue Lawless was leaving the agency to join the Scopelitis Law Firm in Washington, D.C. FMCSA’s website now lists Jesse Elison (chief counsel), Michael Hampton (senior policy advisor) and Ryan Snyder (director of governmental and legislative affairs) among the agency’s leadership. LL