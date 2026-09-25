Bald tires, lack of CDL create ‘horrifically unsafe’ situation

Saying that the trucking industry had turned into the Wild West, the U.S. Department of Transportation has spent the past year trying to rein in the issuance of CDLs.

However, those efforts can only do so much if someone chooses to operate a commercial motor vehicle without a license. Occurrences of drivers operating a commercial vehicle without a CDL have been popping up in recent months.

A recent incident in Arizona highlights the problem.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook about a potentially dangerous situation where a truck driver without a valid CDL was hauling an oversize load with “horrifically unsafe” tires.

According to the Arizona DPS, a highway patrol state trooper with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit stopped a tractor-trailer on Sept. 18 in Chandler, Ariz.

“The truck had a blown tire, which was causing a large number of sparks, and the driver was unaware,” the Arizona DPS wrote in the post. “Upon inspection, the trailer had several tires in horrifically unsafe conditions.”

Including photos of the tires, which were significantly damaged, the Arizona officials took some sarcastic jabs at the state of the vehicle. “Is that a tire or the latest in denim fashion?”

The tires were said to be bald or “worn down to shredded interior components.”

Even more, police said that the driver’s CDL was not valid.

Both the vehicle and the driver were placed out of service.

Land Line’s attempts to reach Arizona DPS for more information about the incident were unsuccessful.

Authorities used the incident as a way to remind drivers of the importance of proper maintenance.

“Notice to all drivers of any vehicles – CHECK YOUR TIRES. Bald tires can cause blowouts, which can lead to more damage and collisions. Make sure your tires have enough tread and help keep yourself – and everyone else on the road – safe.” LL