Bad weather keeps roads closed in Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska

March 15, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

Roads remained closed Monday afternoon in Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska as the states were digging their way out from under a major winter storm that dumped as much as 4 feet of snow in the Rocky Mountains.

Colorado

The Colorado Department of Transportation this afternoon was still reporting roads closed, including multiple state and U.S. highways.

Westbound I-70 was reported closed from the Kansas state line to Limon, Colo. High-wind advisories were issued for high-profile and light vehicles.

Also, a hazmat crash on Sunday compounded problems on westbound I-70 remained closed in Debeque Canyon/Exit 62. CDOT had no estimated time of reopening.

I-25 was open from Denver to Colorado Springs. However, I-25 was closed in both in directions from Wellington to the Colorado state line

East- and westbound traffic was closed on I-76 because of adverse weather. High-wind advisories also were issued for it.

You can go to CoTrip.org for the latest information on roads closed.

Wyoming

The Wyoming Department of Transportation reported Interstate 80 was still reported closed earlier this afternoon from the Nebraska state line west through Elk Mountain.

I-25 was closed from Cheyenne to Casper.

 

All roads were expected to be reopened by late Monday afternoon, but travel conditions could still be slick.

Check WyoRoad.Info for the latest road information on roads closed in the state.

Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports portion of I-80 and U.S. 30 closed in the western part of the state.

I-80 was listed as closed in both directions from Grand Island to the Wyoming state line. The state DOT stated closures would continue eastward as parking locations and facilities fill up along the interstate.

U.S. 30 was listed as closed from Wyoming state line (Pine Bluffs) and U.S. 26 (2 miles west of Ogallala).

You can find the latest information on roads closed at 511.Nebraska.gov. LL

