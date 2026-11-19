How much does a carrier need to know about a driver before it hands him the keys? A truck driver shot and killed a Costco employee in Ohio, and a new lawsuit claims the trucking company should have known about his “dangerous propensities.”

In April, Christian Bryant parked his truck at the Costco in Strongsville, Ohio. Surveillance footage shows a Springfield XD .40-caliber handgun with a 50-round drum magazine visibly hanging from his front pants pocket.

Standing outside during his break, Randolph Corrigan, a 61-year-old Costco employee, approached Bryant to let him know he could not bring the firearm into the store. The confrontation ultimately led to Bryant shooting Corrigan, who died from the wounds. A police affidavit reveals 13 shell casings were found at the scene.

Bryant claims he was acting in self-defense. According to a Strongsville police investigative report, the truck driver repeatedly told officers at the scene that Corrigan had a knife. The lawsuit makes no mention of a knife.

Bryant was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault.

While the criminal case against Bryant plays out, Corrigan’s estate is accusing Bryant’s employer of negligently hiring a dangerous truck driver.

According to a lawsuit filed by the estate, Aurora, Ill.-based Denemo One and Geneses One, both owned by Mirabela Ene, should have known about Bryant’s prior run-ins with police. Denemo One is the motor carrier. Geneses One is an accounting firm that owns the trailer.

Also named as a defendant is Joliet, Ill.-based Cadence Truck and Trailer Leasing, which owns the truck driven by Bryant. The lawsuit states that all three companies are a “joint enterprise” that share resources, equipment, management and operational responsibilities.

What should the trucking companies have known about Bryant?

In October 2025, Bryant was driving for J.B. Hunt near Waskom, Texas. According to a police affidavit, the truck driver was seen holding a gun near his head and pointing it at passing motorists while driving down the interstate.

Law enforcement caught up with him at a Pilot truck stop in Canton, Texas, where he was forcibly removed from the truck. According to the lawsuit, multiple firearms and spent shell casings were taken from the truck. Bryant was charged with unlawful carrying of weapons.

In January, Bryant was driving for Paschall Truck Lines near Indianapolis. The lawsuit only describes “an additional firearm-related, violent, threatening and law-enforcement incident.”

Should Denemo One have known about those incidents? If so, should it have hired Bryant as a truck driver? The lawsuit argues yes, it should have known, and no, the truck driver never should have been hired.

Corrigan’s estate says Bryant was “unfit and posed an unreasonable risk of harm to others because of his dangerous firearm-related conduct and propensity for violence while driving commercial vehicles.”

“Bryant intentionally shot Randy Corrigan on April 25, 2026,” the lawsuit states. “His conduct was a foreseeable consequence of the dangerous propensities that these defendants knew or should have known about and defendants’ decision to allow Bryant to operate their commercial vehicle.”

All three companies and Ene are being accused of negligence, negligent hiring and wrongful death. LL