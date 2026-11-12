B-1 visa truck drivers paid 25 cents a mile in cabotage scheme

Drivers have long suspected that some carriers get ahead by playing fast and loose with the rules. Now, in the middle of a federal crackdown on cabotage, a Texas trucking company owner stands accused of doing exactly that by using Mexican B-1 drivers to haul domestic loads at bargain-basement pay.

After the State Secretary Marco Rubio announced a pause in all issuance of worker visas for truck drivers, the pool of Mexican drivers hauling cross-border freight has dwindled. Since last April, about 25,000 Mexican truck drivers have lost their B-1 visas.

A shortage of Mexican truck drivers hauling cross-border freight is bad enough. So when one trucking company housed nearly 60 of them to illegally haul freight at dirt-cheap rates, Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations jumped all over it.

According to a criminal complaint filed in a Texas federal district court, authorities caught wind of Laredo-based VMS Transport LLC allegedly committing cabotage using B-1 visa drivers. Cabotage is when a foreign driver hauls freight between two points inside the U.S. Once they enter the U.S., foreign drivers can only haul freight back to a final destination outside the country.

Homeland Security Investigations launched an investigation in March at immigration checkpoints at mile marker 29 north of Laredo. Law enforcement interviewed several drivers for VMS Transport.

From the investigation, authorities discovered that between February and May, nearly 60 VMS Transport B-1 visa drivers took more than 1,000 domestic trips. Adding insult to injury, the drivers were paid 25 to 50 cents per mile.

Legal U.S. drivers performing similar work earn about 70 cents per mile, according to a Department of Justice press release. Authorities estimate that underpaying drivers saved VMS Transport nearly $300,000 in labor costs.

It appears that the Mexican B-1 visa drivers never left the U.S. Court documents allege that VMS Transport owner Armando Martinez Varela arranged housing for the drivers.

In September, Varela was indicted and arrested. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

According to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data, VMS Transport has racked up nine out-of-service violations related to English proficiency. Those occurred between last May and June across several states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, Texas and Wisconsin. LL