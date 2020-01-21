Average U.S. diesel fuel price drops nearly 3 cents

The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel dropped 2.7 cents from a week ago, according to a report for Monday, Jan. 20, from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

An increase was recorded for only one subregion, New England, where the average price went up one-tenth of a cent.

Otherwise, decreases were recorded for every region and subregion. Decreases in regional averages ranged from 1.3 cents for the Gulf Coast region to 5.5 cents in the Rocky Mountain region.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the agency:

U.S. – $3.037, down 2.7 cents.

East Coast – $3.075, down 3.6 cents.

New England – $3.132, up one-tenth of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.248, down 4.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.948, down 3.6 cents.

Midwest – $2.937, down 2.8 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.797, down 1.3 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.01, down 5.5 cents.

West Coast – $3.574, down 1.9 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.206, down 3.5 cents.

California – $3.866, down three-fifths of a cent.

According to ProMiles.com, the price per gallon of diesel in the U.S. on Monday, Jan. 20, went down 3.1 cents from the week before.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Similar to EIA data, ProMiles reports the average regional price went up only in New England, where it decreased by less than a cent. In all other regions and subregions, the average price increased from 1 cent to 3.8 cents. The Gulf Coast has the lowest regional average price.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.512, down 3.1 cents.

East Coast – $3.05, down 3.6 cents.

New England – $3.127, up nine-tenths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.263, down 3.2 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.932, down 3.8 cents.

Midwest – $2.907, down 2.7 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.808, down 2.8 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.034, down 3.5 cents.

West Coast – $3.395, down 2.9 cents.

West Coast less California – $3.176, down 3.8 cents.

California – $3.74, down 1 cent.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel fuel at $2.991 for Tuesday, Jan. 21.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel fuel was $3.009 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.995 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.921 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel fuel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.