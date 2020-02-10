Average U.S. diesel fuel price continues to fall

The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel across the U.S. continues to drop, according to a Monday, Feb. 10, report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

This is the fifth week in a row of reported average price drops for diesel fuel, according to the EIA.

EIA reported price drops were reported for every region and subregion, ranging as high as 6.3 cents in the Midwest and as low as 2.8 cents per gallon in California.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the agency:

U.S. – $2.91, down 4.6 cents.

East Coast – $2.962, down 4.1 cents.

New England – $3.075, down 3 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.146, down 3.4 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.816, down 4.7 cents.

Midwest – $2.776, down 6.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.675, down 3.5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.895, down 4.9 cents.

West Coast – $3.481, down 3.6 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.098, down 4.8 cents.

California – $3.784, down 2.8 cents.

The average diesel price for the U.S. on Monday, Feb. 10, dropped more than a nickel from last Monday, according to ProMiles.com.

Decreases also were reported for all regions and subregions, according to ProMiles.com data. The decreases ranged from 1.2 cents in New England to 5.7 cents in the Midwest.



ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.826, down 5.3 cents.

East Coast – $2.926, down 4.6 cents.

New England – $3.078, down 1.2 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.128, down 4.6 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.798, down 5.1 cents.

Midwest – $2.783, down 5.7 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.678, down 5.5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.907, down 4.7 cents.

West Coast – $3.276, down 5 cents.

West Coast less California – $3.041, down 5.4 cents.

California – $3.646, down 4.6 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel fuel at $2.906 for Monday, Feb. 10.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel fuel was $2.942 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.016 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.921 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel fuel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

Last week’s diesel fuel price report is here.