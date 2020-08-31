Average retail diesel prices rise for all regions

The U.S. average diesel price per gallon rose 1.5 cents from one week ago, according to a weekly federal report dated Monday, Aug. 31, to an average of $2.441 per gallon.

The Energy Information Administration recorded for all regions, ranging from a fraction of a cent per gallon for New England to as much as 2.1 cents for the Midwest.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 53.5 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.441, up 1.5 cents.

East Coast – $2.519, up 1.3 cents.

New England – $2.622, up one-fifth of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.694, up 1.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.379, up 1.6 cents.

Midwest – $2.329, up 2.1 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.188, up 1.4 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.385, up 1.6 cents.

West Coast – $2.972, up 1.2 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.603, up 1.3 cents.

California – $3.276, up 1.1 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased almost a penny cents a week before, according to a Monday, Aug. 31, report.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Increases were reported for all regions except one, the Gulf Coast, where the average diesel price dropped 3.7 cents, according to ProMiles. The Gulf Coast also has the lowest average diesel price in the United States.

Thea average diesel price for the West Coast, on the other hand, increased more than 4 cents per gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is 52.9 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.344, up nine-tenths of a cent.

East Coast – $2.48, up nine-tenths of a cent.

New England – $2.612, up seven-tenths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.673, up one-tenth of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.359, up 1.6 cents.

Midwest – $2.271, up 2.2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.175, down 3.7 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.33, up one cent.

West Coast – $2.796, up a 4.3 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.493, up 2.3 cents.

California – $3.231, up 4.1 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.428 for Monday, Aug. 31.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.419 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.432 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.93 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

