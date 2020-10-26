Average diesel price takes slight slip nationally

The national average price per gallon of diesel is on a three-week trend, but which direction the prices are trending depends on whose numbers you’re reading.

According to the Energy Information Administration, the direction is down. Prices dropped another three-tenths of a cent from the previous week to $2.385 per gallon, according to a weekly federal report dated Monday, Oct.26.

EIA reports decreases in nine of its 10 regions, with prices on the rise slightly in the Gulf Coast region.

The largest decrease was in the Midwest, where prices dipped by seven-tenths of a cent per gallon on average.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 67.9 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.385, down three-tenths of a cent.

East Coast – $2.461, down two-fifths of a cent.

New England – $2.574, down one-tenth of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.648, down two-fifths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.311, down half a cent.

Midwest – $2.262, down seven-tenths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.146, up three-tenths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $2.324, down one-fifth of a cent.

West Coast – $2.92, down two-fifths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $2.537, down half a cent.

California – $3.235, down two-fifths of a cent.

ProMiles.com, meanwhile, reports another week of modest increases to the national average diesel price, with the largest increase of 10.6 cents coming in the Central Atlantic region.

That bump pushed the national average up half a cent to $2.315

The U.S. average diesel price is 63.6 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.315, up half a cent.

East Coast – $2.475, up 3.2 cents.

New England – $2.571, down three-fifths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.779, up 10.6 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.294, down half a cent.

Midwest – $2.238, down one-tenth of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.131, down two-fifths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $2.29, down two-fifths of a cent.

West Coast – $2.757, unchanged.

West Coast without California – $2.459, up two-fifths of a cent.

California – $3.163, down two-fifths of a cent.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.373 for Monday, Oct. 26.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.376 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.396 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.999 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

Last week’s fuel report is here. LL