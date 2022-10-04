Average diesel price hits lowest mark since February

Not since Feb. 28 ($4.104), has the national average price per gallon of diesel been this low, according to the latest Energy Information Administration report released on Oct. 3.

EIA’s weekly report showed the national average for a gallon of diesel is now $4.836, down 5.3 cents from $4.889. That national average is $1.359 more than it was one year ago.

A drop of 9.3 cents in the New England region was the largest reported this week. Drops of more than 6 cents occurred in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions, and six other regions were down at least 3 cents.

The lowest average price per gallon is $4.557 in the Gulf Coast region.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Oct. 3 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $4.836, down 5.3 cents.

East Coast – $4.797, down 3.9 cents.

New England – $4.874, down 9.3 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.994, down 3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.716, down 3.6 cents.

Midwest – $4.819, down 6.2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.557, down 6.6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.87, down 1.5 cents.

West Coast – $5.535, down 3.2 cents.

West Coast less California – $5.063, down 3.1 cents.

California – $6.077, down 3.3 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 5 cents to $4.889, according to an Oct. 3 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

With the exception of the California region, every region saw a decline in its average price again this week.

The most significant drop came in New England, at 7.4 cents. The Midwest and the Gulf Coast saw prices dip by around 6 cents and three other regions were down about 5 cents.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Oct. 3, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.889, down 5 cents.

East Coast – $4.769, down 5 cents.

New England – $4.965, down 7.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.918, down 4.8 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.634, down 4.8 cents.

Midwest – $4.826, down 6.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.522, down 6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.796, down 3.4 cents.

West Coast – $5.829, down one-fifth of a cent.

West Coast without California – $5.208, down 2.3 cents.

California – $6.318, up one-tenth of a cent.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.87 for Oct. 3.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $4.899 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.074 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.349 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA. LL