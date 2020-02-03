Average diesel fuel price drops for fourth week in a row

The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel dropped more than a nickel from a week ago, according to a Monday, Feb. 3, report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

This is the fourth week in a row of reported average price drops for diesel fuel, according to the EIA.

EIA reported price drops were reported for every region and subregion, ranging as high as 6.3 cents in the Gulf Coast region and 6.2 cents in the Midwest. The smallest decrease was recorded in New England, 1.4 cents per gallon.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the agency:

U.S. – $2.956, down 5.4 cents.

East Coast – $3.003, down 4.4 cents.

New England – $3.105, down 1.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.18, down 4.4 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.863, down 5.1 cents.

Midwest – $2.839, down 6.2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.71, down 6.3 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.944, down 4 cents.

West Coast – $3.517, down 4.8 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.146, down 5.2 cents.

California – $3.812, down 4.5 cents.

For at least the third week in a row, ProMiles.com has reported prices on Monday being lower than the previous week.

ProMiles.com reports the price per gallon of diesel in the U.S. on Monday, Feb. 3, went down 4.5 cents from the Monday before.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Regional decreases ranged up to 5.1 cents in Central Atlantic and Gulf Coast states. California’s decrease of 2.9 cents per gallon was the smallest decrease reported by ProMiles.com.

Five regions or subregions have diesel fuel prices of less than $3 per gallon, according to ProMiles.com.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.879, down 4.5 cents.

East Coast – $2.972, down 4.5 cents.

New England – $3.09, down 2.6 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.174, down 5.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.849, 4.6 cents.

Midwest – $2.84, down 4.2 cents

Gulf Coast – $2.733, down 5.1 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.954, down 4 cents.

West Coast – $3.326, down 3.7 cents.

West Coast less California – $3.095, down 4.1 cents.

California – $3.692, down 2.9 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel fuel at $2.942 for Monday, Feb. 3.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel fuel was $2.972 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.01per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.921 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel fuel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

Last week’s diesel fuel price report is here.