Autonomous trucks spark state-by-state fight over safety and jobs

Autonomous trucks are charging ahead – and lawmakers are scrambling to keep up.

More than half the states already have rules in place. But the tech is moving fast. A lot of those laws are starting to look outdated.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says the self-driving tech has promise – but it also raises serious concerns about trucking jobs and highway safety.

Land Line has reported that there are still no clear federal safety standards for autonomous vehicles. State rules are all over the place – some strict, some loose, some barely there.

Now, states are scrambling to either tighten the rules or open the door even wider for driverless trucks.

Missouri

Missouri is hitting the gas on autonomous trucks. House lawmakers approved a bill that would allow fully driverless trucks and cars on public roads.

HB2069 would greenlight vehicles that meet safety, insurance and certification standards.

The state would handle registration. Cities and local governments would be blocked from banning or regulating these vehicles.

Backers say it’s time to draw a clear line. They believe fewer human drivers could lead to fewer crashes.

Labor groups strongly disagree.

Missouri AFL-CIO President Jacob Hummel warned the bill could put transportation and delivery jobs on the chopping block.

He said calling the automated system the “driver” eliminates the need for licensed human operators. The result could weaken worker protections across the board.

The Senate Transportation Committee is set to take up the bill on April 8.

Alabama

Alabama is pumping the brakes on certain autonomous trucks.

The state already allows truck platoons. Until now, there was no requirement for a human driver inside.

That could change.

The Senate approved a bill to revise the rule. SB222 would require a human driver on board for any truck hauling an oversized or overweight load that needs a special permit.

Sen. Gerald Allen, R-Cottondale, said the goal is simple: no driverless trucks hauling massive loads.

The Alabama Department of Transportation pushed for the change. The agency argues that massive loads should be handled by trained drivers – not just software.

The bill is under review in the House.

Colorado

Colorado lawmakers were again unable to pass a bill to prohibit autonomous trucks.

Last year, Gov. Jared Polis vetoed a bill that required a CDL holder to be inside the vehicle. The driver would monitor the system and step in to prevent unsafe or illegal driving.

The bill also required a licensed driver to sit in the driver’s seat when hauling hazmat.

Polis pushed back. He warned the rule could slow down innovation that might actually improve road safety.

Lawmakers tried again this year with a new approach.

HB1286 aimed to go around the governor and let voters decide. The bill would have banned self-driving trucks over 26,000 pounds from Colorado highways.

Violators would face $1,000 fines. Penalties would double for repeat offenses.

Opponents argued that the state already has the authority to regulate driverless vehicles and ensure they comply with safety laws.

In the end, the autonomous truck bill didn’t advance from the House before a deadline.

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Minnesota

Minnesota can’t seem to pick a lane on autonomous trucks.

Several bills are in play – and none are close to crossing the finish line.

One proposal would ban driverless trucks unless a properly licensed operator is physically sitting in the driver’s seat. HF3810/SF4014 doesn’t even set a weight threshold for what counts as a commercial vehicle.

Another bill would hit pause completely.

HF4216/SF4381 would block autonomous trucks until an advisory board studies the risks and impacts.

That same proposal would still require a human operator in the truck – someone ready to take over at any moment.

A third option would be to build a full regulatory framework.

HF3513/SF4010 lays out operating rules for all autonomous vehicles.

For now, all of the bills are stuck in committee, with deadlines closing in fast. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.