Sharing the road with a driverless truck still makes many people uneasy. This is no longer a debate about some distant future. Autonomous trucks are already rolling down our highways.

The technology is moving fast. But are the rules keeping up? States are scrambling to protect families, commuters and truck drivers before the next big change hits the road.

More than half the states already have laws covering autonomous vehicles. But the technology keeps changing. Some rules may already be falling behind.

For truck drivers, the stakes go beyond sharing the road with a computer-controlled vehicle. New rules could decide who is responsible after a crash. They could also shape how driverless trucks operate near conventional rigs and what protections workers have as the technology spreads.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association sees possible benefits from self-driving trucks. But the group also raises tough questions about road safety and jobs. For thousands of trucking families, those jobs mean a paycheck and a way to make a living.

As Land Line has reported, federal regulators still have not set clear, nationwide safety rules for autonomous vehicles. That leaves drivers and families facing a patchwork of state laws. Some states have strict rules. Others have few protections.

Now lawmakers are deciding how much freedom driverless technology should get on public roads. Some states want stronger safeguards before the technology spreads further. Others are taking a lighter approach and trusting the technology to prove itself.

Pennsylvania lawmakers want answers on driverless trucks

Driverless vehicles are already operating in U.S. cities. Autonomous trucks are also being tested on the nation’s roads. Now, Pennsylvania lawmakers want a closer look at what comes next.

The House voted to direct a commission to study how self-driving vehicles could affect public safety, jobs and transportation infrastructure.

The resolution directs the Joint State Government Commission to examine driverless vehicles and personal delivery devices. The review will cover their risks and benefits. It will also look at potential impact on Pennsylvania’s freight industry.

Rep. Ben Waxman, D-Philadelphia, said lawmakers need a better understanding of how the technology could affect workers before setting future policy.

The study will examine possible job losses in trucking, ride-sharing, food delivery and other transportation industries. It will also look at the cost of preparing roads, power systems and transportation networks for autonomous vehicles.

The resolution calls for input from CDL holders and labor organizations.

The commission must submit its findings to the General Assembly within one year. Legislative committees overseeing transportation, labor and technology will receive the report.

What driverless trucks could mean for Pennsylvania

Driverless trucks could change how freight moves. But that shift raises questions for truck drivers and trucking companies.

The Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association says the state has more than 72,000 trucking companies and 362,000 trucking jobs. Autonomous technology could have a major impact on those workers and the state’s economy.

Supporters point to potential safety gains and greater efficiency. But are roads ready for driverless trucks? Can emergency crews communicate with them when something goes wrong? And who takes responsibility when a crash happens?

The technology also raises questions about the future of professional drivers.

For fleets, adding driverless trucks means more than buying new equipment. Companies must consider where the vehicles can operate and how they interact with traffic. Crossing state lines could add another challenge as fleets face different rules.

Pennsylvania’s study could help lawmakers weigh those issues. It could also give truck drivers and labor groups a chance to speak up about the industry’s future.

Ohio could put driverless trucks and platoons on the road

An Ohio House lawmaker is behind an effort that could change how driverless trucks operate. The proposal would also make room for truck platoons, allowing up to three connected vehicles to travel close together.

Rep. Adam Holmes, R-Nashport, introduced a bill to set statewide rules for autonomous vehicles. Its main focus is preparing Ohio for robotaxis and other driverless passenger services. But the proposal also reaches into freight transportation.

HB1034 would allow fully autonomous vehicles to operate on public roads without a human driver. Those vehicles would have to meet safety standards and follow state regulations. They would also need plans for handling system failures and police interactions.

The bill would change Ohio’s following-distance rules to make room for truck platoons. Under current law, truck drivers must leave enough space for passing vehicles. They must also stay at least 300 feet behind another truck when climbing hills outside city limits.

HB1034 would create an exception for vehicles traveling in a platoon. But the groups would face limits. No more than three vehicles could travel together.

Platoons could operate only on state or interstate highways. They would also need an operating plan filed with the Ohio Department of Transportation. Connected vehicles would have to display signs identifying them as part of a platoon.

A fully autonomous truck could also travel Ohio roads without anyone inside. It would have to meet federal vehicle safety standards and state registration rules. It would also have to stay within limits set for where and how it can operate.

If a human driver is inside while the automated system is running, that person must watch the road and be ready to take control immediately.

The bill would also block cities and counties from adopting conflicting rules. That includes local bans or restrictions on driverless trucks.

Holmes is starting a broader debate about how Ohio should handle driverless vehicles. The bill is not expected to advance before the end of the year. It is expected to be introduced again early next year.

The debate is no longer about whether driverless vehicles will reach public roads. They’re already here. The bigger question is whether lawmakers can set clear safety rules before the technology moves faster than the protections meant to govern it. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.