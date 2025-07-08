Autonomous truck rules turned back at statehouses

Autonomous trucks were the focus of legislation this year in more than a dozen statehouses across the country.

Rules related to autonomous trucks are in place in more than half of all states. Rules in some states have come to be considered outdated as the technology has continued to evolve.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association recognizes that the rapid development of autonomous technology has potential. However, OOIDA has pointed out the technology poses challenges as it relates to commercial vehicles and highway safety.

Land Line recently covered the decision by Aurora Innovation to put humans in the driver’s seats of driverless trucks.

Colorado

In Colorado, state lawmakers sent the governor a bill that would make the state the first in the nation to prohibit the operation of autonomous trucks.

HB1122 would make an exception to the rule when a commercial driver’s license holder is in the vehicle, is monitoring the system’s driving and intervenes, if necessary, to “avoid illegal and/or unsafe driving.”

Hazmat loads are also addressed. Specifically, CDL holders present in autonomous vehicles hauling hazmat would have to be in the driver’s seat.

Gov. Jared Polis vetoed the bipartisan bill. The governor cited the possibility the rule “may undermine innovation of future technologies that could increase road safety.”

In his veto letter, Polis wrote that driver error is the leading cause of wrecks.

“While we as a country have yet to see widespread adoption of autonomous commercial vehicles, deployment in Colorado presents potential opportunities for improving safety,” Polis wrote.

The governor added that he recognizes truck drivers have a challenging job and that “we all owe them our gratitude for the important role they play moving goods across our state and country.”

“However, the approach set forth in (HB1122) would risk undermining a process that is currently working and instead limit opportunities for innovation that lead to greater safety improvements in the future.”

California

The same outcome befell California legislation in 2023 and 2024.

Autonomous truck legislation in the state called for prohibiting such vehicles with a gross vehicle weight exceeding 10,000 pounds for testing purposes, transporting goods or transporting passengers without a “human safety operator physically present” in the vehicle during operation.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said at the time that draft regulations in the state propose strict guidelines for heavy-duty autonomous vehicle operations.

Other states consider ban on driverless trucks

A Delaware bill called for prohibiting autonomous trucks exceeding 26,000 pounds from travel on state roadways for testing purposes, transporting goods or transporting passengers without a human driver physically present in the vehicle.

Senate lawmakers approved the bill by unanimous consent. It did not get a House floor vote and, as a result, died for the year.

In Nevada, a nearly identical bill was a full House vote shy of advancing to the governor’s desk.

The Teamsters’ Tommy Blitsch said at a hearing that state action is necessary on testing and deployment due to the federal government’s inaction on the issue.

Nevada Trucking Association CEO Paul Enos said his group opposed the bill.

“We talk a lot about safety. We would not deploy this kind of technology if it wasn’t safer,” Enos said.

One New York bill would require operators to accompany autonomous trucks while the vehicles travel the state’s roadways. The rule would apply to autonomous vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds.

Sen. Pete Harckham, D-Peekskill, said the importance of the trucking industry requires that state lawmakers be proactive and vigilant about public safety and job security when it comes to technological innovations like autonomous-operating vehicles.

“Automation threatens the livelihood of nearly 80,000 New Yorkers driving tractor-trailer trucks and buses,” Harckham stated. “Requiring autonomous vehicles weighing 10,000 pounds or more to have a licensed driver behind the wheel ensures greater safety for citizens and property while providing job security for one in 25 New Yorkers.”

The bill remained in a Senate committee when the regular session ended last month. It can be brought back for consideration in 2026 during the second year of the two-year session. LL

