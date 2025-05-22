Autonomous truck rules near passage at statehouses

Progress is being made at statehouses around the country on legislation that focuses on autonomous trucks.

Rules related to autonomous trucks are in place in more than half of all states. Rules in some states are thought to have become outdated as the technology has continued to evolve.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association recognizes that the rapid development of autonomous technology has potential. However, OOIDA has pointed out the technology poses challenges as it relates to commercial vehicles and highway safety.

Land Line recently covered deployment by Aurora Innovation of its first driverless truck in Texas.

Colorado

A bill on the Colorado governor’s desk would make the state the first one in the nation to prohibit the operation of autonomous trucks.

Sponsored by Rep. Sheila Lieder, D-Jefferson, HB1122 would make an exception to the rule when a commercial driver’s license holder is in the vehicle, is monitoring the system’s driving and intervenes, if necessary, to “avoid illegal and/or unsafe driving.”

Hazmat loads are also addressed. Specifically, CDL holders present in automated vehicles hauling hazmat must be in the driver’s seat.

Individuals who do not comply with the requirements would face $1,000 fines. Repeat offenders would face $2,000 fines. Subsequent offenses would result in double fines for each occurrence.

House lawmakers approved the bill on a 55-9 vote. The Senate followed suit on a 27-8 vote.

Delaware

A similar bill progressing through the Delaware statehouse would enact a ban on driverless trucks on state roadways.

SB46 would prohibit autonomous trucks exceeding 26,000 pounds from travel on state roadways for testing purposes, transporting goods or transporting passengers without a human driver physically present in the vehicle.

Autonomous vehicle testing would be permitted as long as a driver was present.

The Delaware Department of Transportation would be responsible for submitting a report evaluating autonomous vehicle technology to the governor by 2030. At that time, the driver rule could be changed.

During a recent House Transportation Committee hearing, Chairman Eric Morrison said the bill is about safety.

“I personally don’t want to be driving on a Delaware road and look over and see a tractor-trailer with no one in it, and I don’t think any of our constituents want that,” said Morrison, D-Glasgow.

Rep. Richard Collins, R-Millsboro, pushed back on the concern. At first, he said, he was also skeptical about driverless trucks.

“The future is technology. It is not happening today. It’s not going to happen tomorrow,” Collins said. “If (autonomous trucks) cannot prove they can operate safely, the Delaware Department of Transportation can stop it.”

The committee voted to advance the bill to the House floor. If approved there, SB46 would head to the governor’s desk. Senate lawmakers already approved the bill by unanimous consent.

Nevada

In Nevada, a bill continues to move forward that would outlaw driverless trucks and buses.

Sen. James Ohrenschall, D-Las Vegas, is behind the bill that would prohibit autonomous trucks and buses with a gross vehicle weight or combined weight exceeding 26,000 pounds from being tested or operated on a highway without a human operator present who holds a CDL.

SB395 would require the driver to be trained in operating and shutting off the truck and to be capable of taking immediate manual control if necessary.

Through the 2035 sunset date, the rules would also apply to buses carrying more than eight passengers.

Following a bill hearing last week, the Assembly Growth and Infrastructure Committee voted to advance the Senate-approved bill without recommendation.

Speaking at the hearing, Tommy Blitsch with the Teamsters said state action is necessary on autonomous truck testing and deployment due to the federal government’s inaction on the issue.

“As a result, it is incumbent on the Legislature to act accordingly and to take steps to protect Nevadans, instead of allowing the state’s roadways to become the Wild West test track for automated vehicles,” Blitsch said.

Nevada Trucking Association CEO Paul Enos said his group opposes the autonomous trucks bill.

“We talk a lot about safety. We would not deploy this kind of technology if it wasn’t safer,” Enos said.

He added that passage of SB395 would damage the state’s reputation as being at the forefront of technology and innovation.

Ohrenschall said his bill is not anti-technology.

“It expires Sept. 20, 2035. It could (be) by that time, things will have progressed to a point where, we as a legislature … don’t feel there needs to be a human operator backup,” Ohrenschall said. “In my opinion, and for many of the stakeholders I’ve talked with, that’s not today.”

The bill awaits House floor consideration.

New York

One New York state lawmaker is again pursuing a rule that covers the operation of autonomous trucks.

State law does not include a requirement for large vehicles to have a human in the cab capable of taking control of the vehicle in case of emergency.

Sen. Pete Harckham, D-Peekskill, has reintroduced a bill that would require operators to accompany trucks with autonomous operating technology while traveling the state’s roadways. The rule would apply to autonomous vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds.

Harckham said the importance of the trucking industry requires that state lawmakers be proactive and vigilant about public safety and job security when it comes to technological innovations like autonomous-operating vehicles.

“Automation threatens the livelihood of nearly 80,000 New Yorkers driving tractor-trailer trucks and buses,” Harckham stated. “Requiring autonomous vehicles weighing 10,000 pounds or more to have a licensed driver behind the wheel ensures greater safety for citizens and property while providing job security for one in 25 New Yorkers.”

His bill, S7956, is in the Senate Transportation Committee.

Texas

A Texas House bill that covered autonomous vehicles, including autonomous trucks, has died.

HB4402 sought to require a human operator capable of taking over to be present in an autonomous vehicle. The bill included a provision that the operator must hold a valid license that is appropriate for the type of vehicle operated.

HB4402 failed to advance from the chamber before a May 16 deadline. LL

