Autonomous truck rules discussed in 11 statehouses

Discussion about autonomous trucks continues to be a hot topic at statehouses across the country.

More than half of all states have acted in recent years to put in place rules related to autonomous trucks.

South Dakota established a regulatory framework a year ago to allow autonomous trucks to operate on state roads without a human operator behind the wheel. A year earlier, Arkansas and Mississippi acted to amend autonomous vehicle rules to permit operation of truck platoons without a human driver in trailing vehicles.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association recognizes that the rapid development of autonomous technology has potential. However, OOIDA has pointed out the technology poses challenges as it relates to commercial vehicles and highway safety.

Arizona

An Arizona Senate bill includes a provision to limit the use of autonomous trucks on state roadways.

SB1466 would outlaw autonomous trucks from transporting goods unless a “human safety operator” is physically present in the vehicle. The operator must be able to monitor the autonomous vehicle’s performance at all times and intervene when necessary, including operating or shutting off the autonomous vehicle.

The bill awaits assignment to committee.

Colorado

In Colorado, a nearly identical bill would prohibit the operation of autonomous trucks throughout the state.

Sponsored by Rep. Sheila Lieder, D-Jefferson, HB1122 would make an exception to the rule when a commercial driver’s license holder is in the vehicle, is monitoring the system’s driving and intervenes, if necessary, to “avoid illegal and/or unsafe driving.”

Individuals who do not comply with the requirements would face $1,000 fines. Repeat offenders would face $2,000 fines. Subsequent offenses would result in double fines for each occurrence.

The House Transportation, Housing and Local Government Committee is scheduled to consider the bill on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Delaware

Passage of a Delaware Senate bill would enact a preemptive ban on driverless trucks. A nearly identical pursuit in California has been vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom the past two years.

The Senate Banking, Business, Insurance and Technology Committee voted unanimously to advance a bill that would prohibit autonomous trucks exceeding 26,000 pounds from travel on Delaware roadways for testing purposes, transporting goods or transporting passengers without a human driver physically present in the vehicle.

Sen. Spiros Mantzavinos, D-Newport, is chairman of the committee and is behind this bill that would also make the Delaware Department of Transportation responsible for submitting a report evaluating autonomous vehicle technology to the governor by 2030. At that point, the rule could be changed.

“Let me be clear, this is not a ban. There is nothing in this legislation that prohibits testing or operation of vehicles in this class,” Mantzavinos said. “I know this is coming. I think everyone understands this is coming.”

Sen. Jack Walsh, D-Newark, added that SB46 is a “job protector.”

Critics have described the legislation as “preemptively and prematurely banning AV trucks in Delaware.” They’ve added that SB46 moves Delaware in the wrong direction on the technology.

The bill awaits further consideration in the Senate.

Indiana

Time is running out on identical measures at the Indiana statehouse that would set guidelines for the use of autonomous tractor-trailers on state roadways.

Indiana law does not address whether a human operator is required to be present in automated vehicle platoons.

The first bill, HB1057, would enact a rule to specify that an autonomous tractor-trailer may not be operated to transport passengers or goods unless a human operator is physically present in the vehicle. Operators must also meet all state and federal qualifications to operate a tractor-trailer.

The bill would authorize a $500 fine for any autonomous vehicle operating without meeting the requirements.

Rep. Cindy Ledbetter, R-Newburgh, has communicated multiple concerns about the technology to state lawmakers. In 2024, she testified that automated “trucks without drivers put us at more risk for accidents related to technological failures.”

HB1057 and an identical bill, HB1377, are in the House Roads and Transportation Committee. Neither bill has been scheduled for committee consideration with a Thursday, Feb. 20 deadline looming for bills to advance from the chamber.

Kentucky

Across the state line in Kentucky, a House bill would reverse course on a 2024 law that allowed fully autonomous truck platooning in the state.

State law previously authorized truck platooning. A requirement was in place for a human driver to be behind the wheel of a trailing platoon vehicle.

Kentucky lawmakers acted a year ago to override a veto from Gov. Andy Beshear to authorize only the lead vehicle in a platoon to have a human driver behind the wheel. A requirement is included that a trailing vehicle be fully engaged.

The Teamsters described the 2024 law as “dangerous.”

“Lawmakers need to pass legislation that’s by and for Kentucky residents,” Teamsters Fred Zuckerman stated at the time.

The new bill, HB252, would mandate an appropriately endorsed CDL holder be present behind the wheel of each platooning vehicle.

Maryland

One Maryland House bill covers autonomous trucks. Similar to the pursuit in neighboring Delaware, HB439 would prohibit affected vehicles with a gross vehicle weight exceeding 10,000 pounds from operation on highways for testing or transporting goods or passengers.

An exception to the ban would apply as long as a human driver is “fully present in the fully autonomous vehicle at the time of operation.”

The House Environment and Transportation Committee recently held a hearing on the bill that includes a requirement for the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration to report to state lawmakers by December 2030 about the impact of autonomous trucks.

Information would include a summary of disengagements and crashes, job loss, infrastructure impacts and a recommendation about whether the General Assembly should remove, modify or maintain the requirements detailed in the bill.

Delegate Vaughn Stewart, D-Montgomery, shared his concerns with the committee about the technology.

“I’m confident driverless technology eventually will sweep the country,” Stewart testified. “I’m confident that eventually most of the freight, if not all of the freight, in this country will be driven around by driverless vehicles with or without humans … The keyword there is eventually.”

He simply does not want Maryland to be the “testing ground for unproven technology.”

Montana

The Montana House voted 98-1 to advance a heavily amended bill that initially pursued new rules and standards for the operation of autonomous trucks.

The state does not have guidelines for commercial vehicle platooning.

As introduced, HB97 would allow truck platooning on state roadways. The lead vehicle “conductor” would be required to have a CDL. The conductor also must be “in a position to take control” of the vehicle.

Rules would apply to partially or fully autonomous vehicles that are trailers, trucks or truck tractors. Platoon operations could be up to three trucks.

Rep. Zack Wirth, R-Wolf Creek, said the purpose of his bill is to put some guardrails on truck platooning. He said the rules would allow autonomous truck manufacturers to continue to innovate with permitting processes.

The bill was amended on the House floor to instead require the Montana DOT to study platooning safety.

HB97 is scheduled for consideration Wednesday in the Senate Highways and Transportation Committee. A public participation option is available.

New Mexico

A New Mexico House panel is scheduled to consider a bill this week that would limit the operation of autonomous vehicles, including trucks, on state roadways.

HB148 would require that a human driver be physically present behind the wheel of an automated vehicle. A licensed CDL holder must be the driver of an autonomous truck.

The bill would limit operation of an autonomous truck for testing purposes only. An exception would be made if approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Autonomous vehicles operating in the state would be required to be disengaged from autonomous mode for instances that include driving through a construction zone or school zone and yielding to an emergency vehicle.

The rules would be in place through 2035.

The House Transportation, Public Works and Capital Improvements Committee is scheduled to discuss the bill on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

North Dakota

In North Dakota, autonomous trucks are the topic of a House bill.

HB1614 would prohibit an “automated truck tractor” from operation on a North Dakota highway to transport passengers or goods. An exception would be made for instances when an individual with a valid CDL is physically present in the automated vehicle.

The CDL holder must also be able to monitor the performance of the autonomous truck and take control of driving if needed.

An automated truck tractor would be defined as a truck tractor that is towing a trailer or semitrailer and “at least one aspect of a safety critical control function” of the truck tractor occurs without direct input from an individual operating the vehicle.

The House Transportation Committee met last week to discuss the bill.

Rep. Jared Hendrix, R-West Fargo, told the committee it is important that the state “maintain guardrails” as the technology evolves.

“A sensible transitionary phase is necessary to ensure public trust in our transportation system,” Hendrix said.

The North Dakota DOT and North Dakota Motor Carriers Association spoke in opposition to the bill. They cited autonomous technology as an emerging field in the freight-delivering business that would address the alleged driver shortage.

No action was taken on HB1614. The bill is again on the agenda for a committee hearing on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Tennessee

Two Tennessee bills would prohibit operation of autonomous trucks for use in interstate commerce on state roads. An exception would be made if a human driver were seated within the truck.

The driver must have a valid CDL, be monitoring the performance of the vehicle at all times and be able to take control of the vehicle if necessary.

The Senate bill, SB310, is in the Senate Transportation Committee. The House version, HB1168, is in the House Transportation Committee.

Virginia

One bill halfway through the Virginia statehouse addresses the use of fully autonomous vehicles and automated driving systems.

House lawmakers voted unanimously to advance an amended version of a bill that originally called for permitting affected vehicles to operate in the state under certain circumstances.

As introduced, HB2627 addressed operation of fully autonomous vehicles in excess of 62,000 pounds. The bill required a human driver with the appropriate credentials to be physically present in the vehicle with the ability to intervene if necessary.

The bill was amended to instead call for a work group of “relevant stakeholders” to develop draft legislation to govern the regulation of autonomous vehicles. The group would be responsible to report its findings to the General Assembly by the end of November.

HB2627 has moved to the Senate. LL

