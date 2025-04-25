Autonomous truck rules advance in multiple statehouses

Rules related to autonomous trucks are in place in more than half of all states. Rules in some states are considered to be outdated as the technology has continued to evolve.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association recognizes that the rapid development of autonomous technology has potential. However, OOIDA has pointed out the technology poses challenges as it relates to commercial vehicles and highway safety.

Land Line recently covered an effort by Aurora Innovation to address public concern about the technology.

Ongoing efforts in multiple statehouses focus on autonomous trucks.

Nevada

A Nevada bill would make the state the first one in the nation to outlaw driverless trucks and buses.

Sponsored by Sen. James Ohrenschall, D-Las Vegas, SB395 would prohibit autonomous vehicles with a gross vehicle weight or combined weight exceeding 26,000 pounds from being tested or operated on a highway without a human operator present who holds a commercial driver’s license. The driver must be trained in operating and shutting off the vehicle and must be capable of taking immediate manual control if necessary.

The bill would also apply to buses carrying more than eight passengers.

Ohrenschall recently told a Senate committee that statute does not account for the use of affected vehicles on state highways.

“Our current framework does not distinguish between those smaller, personal vehicles and larger, more complex vehicles such as commercial trucks or passenger shuttles or buses,” Ohrenschall explained. “These larger vehicles present greater risk due to their size, weight and occupancy levels.”

He added that “a system malfunction in a 4,000-pound sedan is not the same as one in a 30,000-pound autonomous freight truck.”

Nevada Trucking Association CEO Paul Enos said his group opposes the bill. It doesn’t want to close the door on autonomous trucks.

“I am not unsympathetic to our drivers. Our drivers are our best assets. We absolutely rely on them. They have a tremendous amount of skill,” Enos testified. “We don’t see this technology as something that’s necessarily going to replace drivers. We see this really as a technology that is going to enhance safety and save lives.”

He added that there are some federal regulations that protect drivers.

Senate lawmakers voted 14-7 to advance the bill to the House for further consideration.

Delaware

One bill halfway through the Delaware General Assembly is very similar to the Nevada legislation.

Sen. Spiros Mantzavinos, D-Newport, is behind the pursuit to enact a preemptive ban on driverless trucks.

SB46 would prohibit autonomous trucks exceeding 26,000 pounds from travel on Delaware roadways for testing purposes, transporting goods or transporting passengers without a human driver physically present in the vehicle.

The Delaware Department of Transportation would also be responsible for submitting a report evaluating autonomous vehicle technology to the governor by 2030. At that time, the rule could be changed.

During a Senate committee hearing on the bill, Mantzavinos clarified to lawmakers his legislation is not a ban.

“There is nothing in this legislation that prohibits testing or operation of vehicles in this class,” Mantzavinos said. “I know this is coming. I think everyone understands this is coming.”

The Senate voted unanimously to advance the bill. It has moved to the House Transportation Committee.

Colorado

The Colorado House voted Wednesday, April 23, to advance a bill that would prohibit the operation of autonomous trucks throughout the state.

Sponsored by Rep. Sheila Lieder, D-Jefferson, HB1122 would make an exception to the rule when a CDL holder is in the vehicle, is monitoring the system’s driving and intervenes, if necessary, to “avoid illegal and/or unsafe driving.”

A House floor amendment covers hazmat loads. Specifically, CDL holders present in automated vehicles hauling hazmat must be in the driver’s seat.

Individuals who do not comply with the requirements would face $1,000 fines. Repeat offenders would face $2,000 fines. Subsequent offenses would result in double fines for each occurrence.

House passage clears the way for the bill to move to the Senate.

California

Ongoing pursuit at the California statehouse to address concern about autonomous trucks has shifted focus from heavy-duty vehicles to light-duty vehicles.

In the two most recent regular sessions, Assembly Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, pushed for enactment of a rule to require a trained human operator in any autonomous commercial vehicle.

Her previous attempts were approved by state lawmakers, only to be vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. For his veto, the governor cited work underway by the Department of Motor Vehicles to create regulations for autonomous vehicles.

In her latest legislation, Aguiar-Curry removed a reference to prohibiting autonomous vehicle operation with a gross vehicle weight exceeding 10,000 pounds for testing purposes, transporting goods or transporting passengers without a trained operator physically present during operation.

Instead, AB33 would prohibit an autonomous truck or other vehicle without a human operator from delivering commercial goods directly to residences or businesses. There is no reference to vehicle weight.

Commercial goods are defined in the bill as “any goods, wares, merchandise or other tangible items” that require transportation for a fee or a commercial purpose.

The rule would be in place through at least 2030.

Aguiar-Curry this week told members of the Assembly Transportation Committee that her bill would allow autonomous vehicle technology to advance responsibly while prioritizing public safety.

“This bill sets a clear and transparent path for legislative review and input before driverless AVs make their way to the cities and towns in your districts and into your neighborhoods,” Aguiar-Curry testified.

The committee voted to advance the bill.

Texas

A pair of Texas bills cover autonomous vehicles, including autonomous trucks. The legislation follows interim discussions by lawmakers a year ago about how to address the topic.

Senate lawmakers acted this month to advance a bill that would update the state’s definitions for automated vehicles and create additional terms related to their use. One provision would implement a ban on operation of autonomous trucks without a human driver, except under certain circumstances.

SB2425 awaits consideration in the House Delivery of Government Efficiency Committee.

The second bill, HB4402, would require a human operator who is capable of taking over to be present in an autonomous vehicle. The operator must hold a valid license that is appropriate for the type of vehicle operated. LL

