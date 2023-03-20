Autonomous truck company Gatik partnering with Kroger

Kroger has entered into a partnership with autonomous truck company Gatik, which is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2023.

According to a news release, Gatik’s medium-duty autonomous box trucks will transport products from a Kroger customer fulfillment center in Dallas to multiple retail locations. Gatik’s autonomous trucks feature a cold chain-capable 20-foot box designed to transport refrigerated and frozen goods.

The Kroger and Gatik partnership involves consistent, repeated delivery runs several times per day, seven days a week across Kroger’s Dallas distribution network. Gatik claims its service will increase speed and responsiveness when fulfilling e-commerce orders, reduce costs and dedicate capacity across the supply chain’s middle mile.

“Kroger’s commitment to redefining service levels for its customers through innovative technology meant that our collaboration came together very quickly,” Gautam Narang, cofounder and CEO of Gatik, said in a statement. “We’re deeply familiar with operating our autonomous fleet within the Dallas ecosystem, and we’re very excited to bring that experience to support Kroger in its mission to reshape the future of goods delivery.”

Founded in 2017, Gatik has a fleet of light- to medium-duty trucks, according to its website.

Gatik focuses on short-haul, business-to-business logistics for the retail industry.

The Kroger deal is not the first partnership with a grocer. In November 2020, Gatik announced a deal with Loblaws, Canada’s largest grocer. In July 2019, the autonomous truck company entered into a partnership with Walmart.

Last May, Kanas Gov. Laura Kelly signed SB313 into law allowing self-driving vehicles to operate on public highways. Within a week of the signing, Mountain View, Calif.-based Gatik said it will begin operations in Kansas. Although the autonomous truck company will not comment on those operations, it worked with Walmart and other stakeholders to pass the legislation. Walmart also is using Gatik trucks for deliveries in Arkansas. LL

