Autonomous testing coming to Michigan roads

In August 2025, Torc Robotics announced the establishment of a new technology hub in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Six months later, the Virginia-based autonomous developer has revealed plans to test its self-driving technology on public roads in Michigan.

Torc, an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, has previously tested autonomous operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Blacksburg, Va.

Testing in Michigan is part of Torc’s plan to validate performance in new environments and seasonal conditions.

“Validating our hardware and software together on public roads is a critical step in the marathon toward autonomous trucking commercialization,” Felix Heide, head of artificial intelligence at Torc, said. “Each new hardware generation allows us to further validate our AI inference models, strengthen our simulation accuracy, and ensure our autonomous system performs safely and reliably in real-world conditions.”

The autonomous tests also expand upon partnerships with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Michigan DOT and Ann Arbor Spark, Torc said.

“Torc’s continued growth in Michigan highlights the importance of strong public-private partnerships in advancing next-generation mobility,” Quentin L. Messer, Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund, said. “Through collaboration with companies like Torc, Michigan is driving innovation, building a skilled workforce, and reinforcing its position as a global leader in autonomous and connected vehicle technologies.”

Unproven technology?

While autonomous trucks have already been deployed on public streets in several states, federal guidelines regulating this technology are not yet in place.

Earlier this month, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation held a hearing to address the importance of establishing a federal autonomous framework.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, chairman of the committee, said technology designed to reduce human error makes sense, while Committee Ranking Member Maria Cantwell, Sen. D-Wa., called for a new approach that includes true liability and accountability for autonomous-vehicle companies.

“OOIDA is concerned that USDOT will push for more technology as the solution to the industry’s safety and workforce issues without considering the negative impacts of these technologies,” the Association told the U.S. DOT in comments filed on Feb. 12. “USDOT and FMCSA must consider practices and unintended consequences that might offset the potential safety, mobility and sustainability benefits from the technology.” LL

