Autonomous technology developer expanding

The development and deployment of autonomous commercial trucks is on the rise as critical questions remain unanswered.

OOIDA, the Truck Safety Coalition and International Brotherhood of Teamsters recently voiced their concerns around the same time Aurora Innovations announced driverless truck operations at night.

In July, proposed federal legislation establishing a national framework for autonomous vehicles was introduced.

The America Drives Act proposal would preempt state laws pertaining to autonomous commercial vehicles while supporting the deployment and regulation of autonomous vehicles in interstate commerce.

As the legislative process plays out, autonomous vehicle enterprises are strengthening operations.

Blacksburg, Va.-based Torc Robotics, an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, recently announced a new technology hub less than one hour from the “Motor City.”

“This strategic location is a natural fit for Torc as we continue to advance our autonomous technology,” said Jamie Swaim, Torc’s chief people officer. “Ann Arbor’s proximity to the Detroit automotive industry makes it an ideal environment for our growth and productization strategy. This new center will complement the strong engineering talent we already have across the nation.”

The facility is supported by a $3 million grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund, while Torc is investing $5.6 million, according to a news release.

“Torc’s growth reinforces Ann Arbor’s position as a destination for world-class engineering talent and next-generation transportation innovation,” said Paul Krutko, president and CEO of Ann Arbor Spark.

Torc said its Michigan hub will advance its autonomous driving software for long-haul trucking. It will not host on-site autonomous vehicle testing but will serve as the research and development engine for future innovations.

More driverless trucks?

Aurora recently outlined its future plans during investor conferences.

David Maday, chief financial officer for Aurora, said during his remarks that the company plans to operate in rain and heavy winds by the end of 2025. Aurora also intends to operate on new routes from Fort Worth, Texas, to El Paso, Texas, to Phoenix.

Aurora said it opened a Phoenix terminal in June to deliver freight directly to customer endpoints.

The company also recently launched a public livestream of its driverless truck operations. LL

Read the latest Land Line coverage of autonomous vehicles.