Autonomous players unite

Autonomous vehicle manufacturers and developers are accelerating efforts to deploy driverless trucks nationwide.

New routes, more miles and growing partnerships with major carriers.

Exemptions have been granted, certain federal standards have been amended and at least one lawmaker has proposed legislation to preempt state laws.

But one group of autonomous stakeholders wants more.

On Monday, Nov. 17, the “United for Autonomy” coalition was launched with the goal of “establishing a clear, consistent federal framework that enables the safe deployment of AVs while maintaining America’s global leadership in this transformative industry.”

A total of 28 organizations comprise this coalition, including the founding member, the Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association.

Earlier this year, the Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association presented its federal policy recommendations.

Additionally, the American Trucking Associations, also a member of the coalition, has pushed for increased use of autonomous technology in trucking, even supporting a recent exemption from a warning device.

“It is exciting to see a broad range of stakeholders come together to push common sense policy that will solidify American leadership in autonomous vehicles,” Jeff Farrah, Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association CEO, said. Autonomous vehicles have the potential to dramatically reduce the 40,000 traffic fatalities we see each year, provide independence to people who cannot drive, and strengthen American supply chains. But realizing that potential requires federal government leadership.”

According to a United for Autonomy coalition news release, 26 states currently have autonomous vehicle deployment laws authorizing Level 4 or 5 autonomous driving systems. The coalition plans to build support for a federal framework for autonomous vehicles by engaging with lawmakers, regulators and the public.

Road safety is among the critical questions surrounding autonomous vehicles.

University researchers have also raised concerns about artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association told the DOT it should focus on reality rather than potential.

“USDOT should support research that proves – rather than presumes – safety for AVs, with particular attention to automated heavy trucks operating in mixed traffic,” OOIDA wrote in an October letter to the U.S. DOT. “Because rare, high-severity crashes cannot be ruled out by accumulating ordinary on-road miles, alternative evidence is required. Evaluation should therefore rely on structured safety cases, validated scenario testing, clearly defined safety metrics and independent review.”

The 28 coalition members:

Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association

ACES Mobility Coalition

American Trucking Associations

Alliance for Automotive Innovation

American Council of the Blind

Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI)

Bay Area Council

Blinded Veterans Association

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Chamber of Progress

Contra Costa Transportation Authority

Consumer Technology Association

Truck & Engine Manufacturers Association (EMA)

Institute for Safer Trucking

ITS America

MEMA

National Council on Independent Living

National Federation of the Blind

National Retail Federation

National Venture Capital Association

Paralyzed Veterans of America

Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE)

Reason Foundation

Road Safe America

Safer Roads for All

Technet

United Spinal Association LL

More Land Line news is available.